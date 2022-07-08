Elon Musk Confirms Welcoming Twins With Employee Shivon Zilis -- Why His Response Is Truly Disgusting...

Yes, Elon Musk knocked up one of his employees — but he only did it to save the human race!

On Thursday, the Tesla founder took to Twitter to seemingly confirm that he secretly welcomed twins with Shivon Zilis, an exec at his brain chip company Neuralink, last November, telling followers he’s simply “doing my best” to help populate the earth.

He wrote:

“Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far. Mark my words, they are sadly true.”

The 51-year-old, who now has a whopping total of 10 children, went on to express his hopes that others would produce many offspring, too, joking:

“Maybe Tesla should make a highly configurable Robovan for people & cargo?”

Oof, so much to unpack there. Breezing right by the fact that clearly climate change is the biggest danger civilization faces, we have to talk about this “underpopulation crisis” notion.

You know how you’ve heard for years from scientists that overpopulation was a worry? You know, that we wouldn’t have enough resources for all the people in the world? Yeah, that’s still true. What Elon is talking about, though, is the fact that birth rates are slower in the most industrialized nations due to factors like increased education and better health care. But why are people like Tucker Carlson and other folks talking about not having enough people while simultaneously crying about our supposed immigrant “crisis”? Which is it? That we don’t have enough people, or that we don’t have room for all these people??

Well, it makes more sense when you realize the point is not talking about not having enough people; it’s apparently about not having enough WHITE PEOPLE. The theory goes that the more immigrants we take in, the more white people become a smaller portion of the total population. It’s called the “great replacement theory.” Remember how all the neo-Nazis in Charlotte were chanting about being replaced? It’s also what these f**kers mean when they whine about “white genocide.”

Later, Elon actually responded to a follower who asked what happened to fears of “overpopulation.” He answered that this wasn’t actually something society should be worrying about, writing:

“Far too many people are under the illusion that Earth is overpopulated, even though birth rate trends are so obviously headed to population collapse”

Overall birth rate trends? Or birth rate trends of WHITE PEOPLE?

Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 7, 2022

And it appears Elon will keep on doing his part to populate the earth. When Page Six congratulated the entrepreneur on the latest additions to his family, he gave an even more explicit confirmation by saying “thanks” and adding:

“Bravo to big families.”

When asked how many children he’d want to have, the mogul told the outlet:

“As many as I am able to spend time with and be a good father. My eldest are off to college, and teenagers don’t want to spend much time with their parents. I wish they would (sigh).”

As for Elon’s latest population contributions, the children’s names remain unknown. However, it was reported by Insider that the tech titan and Zilis filed a petition to change the names of their newborn twins in order to “have their father’s last name and contain their mother’s last name as part of their middle name.” The order was reportedly approved in May by a judge in Austin, Texas.

Innerestingly, the twins were reportedly welcomed mere weeks before Musk’s second child with now-ex Grimes was born. As we reported, the pair welcomed baby girl Exa Dark Sideræl via surrogate in December 2021; they also share 2-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii.

The SpaceX head also shares five other children with ex-wife Justine Wilson: Griffin, Vivian Jenna, Kai, Saxon, and Damian. He and the author also welcomed son Nevada Alexander in 2002, but Nevada tragically died of sudden infant death syndrome at 10 weeks old.

You may recall his daughter Vivian was recently in the news for legally changing her last name to reflect the fact she no longer wished “to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.” We assume that was largely because of his anti-trans tweets, but you know what? White supremacist dog whistles are enough to disown this dad of the year, too, right? But hey don’t just take our word for it. We’re far from the first to realize what’s happening here:

Just so it's extra clear, the "underpopulation crisis" that Elon Musk is talking about doesn't exist, except for in the minds of white supremacists who promote great replacement theory. The conclusion to draw from this is straightforward. — Read Wobblies and Zapatistas (@JoshuaPotash) July 7, 2022

Elon Musk just casually posting great replacement theory tropes now. pic.twitter.com/xi4Y4eEYOa — Ketan Joshi (@KetanJ0) June 14, 2022

White supremacist dog whistling. Elon Musk is not your friend. https://t.co/9eTxSVsv4c — Hungry Like Josh Wolf (@bringinthewolf) July 7, 2022

Want the TL;DR version? Here:

– there isn’t an “underpopulation crisis” – it’s something white supremacists are talking about, and they’re talking about white people – they’re scared there won’t be enough white people to stay in power

What do YOU think of Elon’s “underpopulation” message??

