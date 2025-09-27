Did Elon Musk Go To Epstein Island?! Subpoenaed Schedule Revealed!

This is UNBELIEVABLE!!!

Say what you want about Elon Musk, we never thought he had anything to do with Jeffrey Epstein! Not the way he jabbed at Donald Trump about it!

The world’s richest man got so upset when the administration revealed it was doing a 180 on releasing the Epstein files. He really made a show of it! Hell, he blasted out that Trump was in the files as a big EFF YOU! And now…

The House Oversight Democrats subpoenaed records from the Epstein estate, and on Friday they revealed some of the billionaire sex trafficker’s schedule… and Elon is in it!

Not only was the Tesla CEO apparently meeting with Epstein, according to these records he was scheduled to go his island back in December 2014! THE island! Little Saint James, more colorfully known as Pedophile Island! The line in his itinerary says:

“Reminder: Elon Musk to island Dec. 6 (is this still happening?)”

WHA?!?

Wow. Obviously just being associated with Epstein isn’t proof you were involved in his crimes… but it ain’t a good look, either! Especially in the context that the sex traffickers whole M.O. was hooking up rich and powerful men with young girls in order to get leverage on them! They don’t come richer than Elon!

BTW, Musk’s name wasn’t the only one exposed in these latest files! You may have noticed Epstein was also meeting up for a “party” with Bill Gates. We knew they spent some time together, much to the horror of Bill’s then-wife Melinda Gates.

Other names that appear? Trump’s pal Steve Bannon, who was already reported to have tried to help Epstein with a little PR problem; Prince Andrew, an old Epstein pal who was infamously accused of wrongdoing with a 17-year-old girl; and Peter Thiel, a tech billionaire who has gotten enormous and controversial government contracts recently. See it all (below):

???????? NEW DOCUMENTS FROM EPSTEIN’S ESTATE DETAILING HIS DAILY SCHEDULE: They show meetings with Steve Bannon, Peter Thiel, and a potential visit to Epstein’s Island for Elon Musk. Prince Andrew is listed as a passenger on Epstein’s jet. DOJ must release the Epstein files NOW. pic.twitter.com/lZC6qYQpnk — Oversight Dems (@OversightDems) September 26, 2025

Wow. Again, it’s not an allegation of wrongdoing… but we all know what that island was now. And any proof you went to it, or were planning on going… It is, as Elon would say… concerning.

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office.]