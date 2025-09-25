Donald Trump & Jeffrey Epstein 'Friendship' Statue Removed From DC's National Mall!

Wow! Donald Trump is really cracking down on free speech this month!

Jimmy Kimmel cited Trump’s inability to “take a joke” in his triumphant return — though he also stressed it’s serious as the President is going after journalists as hard as late night comedians. Well, he’s going after protesters, too! After only a day, a statue placed in the heart of Washington, DC has been taken down, presumably because it made the POTUS look so, so bad…

If you didn’t see this, someone snuck onto the National Mall in the early morning hours Tuesday and installed a statue showing Trump and his former BFF Jeffrey Epstein! Damn!

In overt (and outrageous) protest of the President’s refusal to release the Epstein files, someone created a statue of Trump and the underage sex trafficker holding hands and skipping! A plaque on the sculpture read:

“In honor of friendship month, we celebrate the long-standing bond between President Donald J. Trump and his closest friend Jeffrey Epstein.”

It then quoted the text of the note Trump wrote to “terrific guy” Jeff for his 50th birthday book, the creepy one he drew a naked girl’s body around:

Voice Over: There must be more to life than having everything. Donald: Yes, there is, but I won’t tell you what it is. Jeffrey: Nor will I, since I also know what it is. Donald: We have certain things in common, Jeffrey. Jeffrey: Yes, we do, come to think of it. Donald: Enigmas never age, have you noticed that? Jeffrey: As a matter of fact, it was clear to me the last time I saw you. Trump: A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.

See the statue for yourself (below) while you can…

And in motion…

Obviously Trump wasn’t going to let that stay. Just one day after its placement, it was removed almost as secretly — though a DC subreddit user did manage to capture the US Park Police in the act of removal at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Innerestingly, the statue was NOT placed there illegally at all! The protesters got a permit for it saying it was allowed to remain on the National Mall for several days, until 8 p.m. on Sunday, September 28! So… why didn’t it? Well, the cops told WUSA9 the statue wasn’t in compliance with the permit. However, they didn’t explain how…

What we DO know is that Trump has declared he doesn’t want anyone to bring up Epstein anymore, for reasons only he knows. Probably a “wonderful secret.” But it’s not surprising the statue didn’t get to stay, considering. No word where the piece was moved — maybe into the same place where all the Epstein evidence and the Smithsonian’s exhibits on slavery are, somewhere far from the eyes of the public…

