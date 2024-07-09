Elton John Accused Of Peeing In A Bottle IN THE MIDDLE OF A STORE -- Leaving The Shop Owner 'Shocked'!

OMG, Elton John!

A shopkeeper from Nice, France had a recent run-in with the music legend — and if what he says is true, we’re all BEYOND shocked! Ryan Sukkar, who owns a shoe store in the southern city called Sugarkikz, claims to have had a wild meetup with the Goodbye Yellow Brick Road singer. While speaking with TMZ, he said on Monday afternoon the 77-year-old waltzed into the shop alongside his sons Zachary and Elijah Furnish-John, as well as a bodyguard.

While the trio were in the store, the owner says Elton asked him if there was a restroom, to which he was told there wasn’t. It’s at this point Ryan claims the musician asked his bodyguard for an empty bottle and started to pee in it after taking a few steps away from other customers. Yeah, right in the middle of the store! OMG!

Not only did the shoe salesman say this, he also added that Elton MISSED the bottle and even got some urine on the floor. Yuck! At least he supposedly asked his bodyguard for a towel to clean up the mess, but wow…

The shopkeeper says he was “shocked and frustrated” and that he’d never seen anything like this in the past three years of the store being open. To make matters more confusing for the poor man, he also claimed to not even know who Elton was. Which just makes this story even more wild because… HOW?! Apparently when asked what he did for a living, the Rocket Man singer simply said:

“I’m Elton John.”

LOLz!

After a quick Google search Ryan realized who exactly the superstar was, which prompted him to take a picture of the singer for his Instagram. Elton also supposedly bought two pairs of shoes, so at least he supported the business he allegedly did this in.

It’s worth noting, as well, the business owner said he shook hands with Elton on the way out. Which, if there was no bathroom, we doubt there was a sink to wash his hands in. Whew.. we hope he at least shook the other hand.

