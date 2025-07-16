Emilie Kiser’s Husband Brady Kiser Could Face Child Abuse Charge After 3-Year-Old Son Trigg’s Death

Emilie Kiser‘s husband Brady could face a child abuse charge after his 3-year-old son Trigg died under his watch.

As Perezcious readers know, the little boy died on May 18 after drowning in his backyard pool in Arizona on May 12. The influencer wasn’t home at the time, but her hubby was watching over their children. Brady told police the toddler was playing near the pool, which was “not uncommon” for him to do (though the pool was usually covered, and it was not on this tragic day). Brady lost sight of Trigg for about 3-5 minutes as he cared for his younger son, Theodore. When the father returned, he found the boy floating in the pool. Horrific.

First responders arrived and rushed him to Chandler Regional Medical Center and then to Phoenix Children’s Hospital in critical condition, where he ultimately passed away. Such a devastating situation. And it’s getting even more sad.

On Tuesday, the Chandler Police Department announced in a press release that it has concluded its investigation into the death. And the result? They’ve recommended that Brady face a Class 4 felony charge of child abuse. Whoa. They expressed:

“After a thorough review of the evidence, we have submitted the case to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for further review and any potential prosecutorial decisions.”

We have completed our investigation into the tragic drowning of three-year-old Trigg Kiser. After a thorough review of the evidence, we have submitted the case to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for further review and any potential prosecutorial decisions. pic.twitter.com/QiitB9t5pX — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) July 15, 2025

The prosecution will now have time to read the file and move forward with the charges — at which point the CPD would continue to do more investigation. However, the Attorney’s Office could also decide to drop the case, and Brady would not face legal action.

Emilie and Brady have not reacted to this news yet. They’ve refrained from social media since the passing, and they have been fighting to maintain their privacy amid this legal ordeal by requesting that records — such as security camera footage of the death — aren’t distributed to the public.

In early June, it was reported that Emilie would be granted temporary confidentiality on both her personal declaration about the death and request for privacy while the court reviews evidence for a final decision. Earlier this month, the CPD and Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner requested an exception to exchange records and documents with each other in an effort to conclude the investigation, but no ruling was made public, according to AZ Central.

The day after Trigg drowned, CPD investigators accused Brady of child abuse as they began investigating the situation, so this is likely not a shocking determination for the family. Even if it wasn’t intentional, he was still in charge of caring for the child, and authorities have to hold someone responsible. But this is certainly a heartbreaking result for a parent already grieving the most unbearable loss.

Our thoughts are with the family as they continue to mourn.

