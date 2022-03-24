Why Lily Collins’ Emily In Paris Shoes Sent Her To The Foot Doctor Every Week!

No one understands the phrase “beauty is pain” better than Lily Collins after her time on Emily In Paris!

As fans know, the title character is known for her bold and colorful outfit ensembles. But there’s one part of her wardrobe that the 33-year-old actress would not mind getting rid of: the high heels!

During an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon this week, Lily admitted that her character’s stilettos have become a bit of a problem for her while filming the show, specifically because of the city’s famous cobblestone streets. When Jimmy Fallon mentioned how viewers were petitioning to see Emily travel to different cities, she quickly agreed but with one stipulation:

“Honestly, I would go all over the world with it, if I could. But the one thing is, like, I just want to go to streets where you can wear flats — because wearing heels, I mean, you wouldn’t think how painful that can be in Paris.”

It was so bad, the 33-year-old ended up visiting a podiatrist “every week to fix my feet” because she was wearing heels all the time for the Netflix series! As the host acknowledged “it’s like cobblestones everywhere” in the City of Lights. She continued:

“Everywhere, everywhere. I had to have, like, insoles made for every pair of shoes. I’m not kidding! I felt pretty ancient.”

When Jimmy suggested there should be a season where Emily only wears sneakers, Lily quipped:

“Emily in Flats.”

Perhaps, since the show has already been renewed for another two seasons, the costume designer can throw in some more comfortable foot attire every now and then? Though we wouldn't begin to question Sex And The City's Patricia Field!

