Emma Slater & Alan Bernsten CONFIRM Rumored Romance With Steamy Kiss At Dancing With The Stars Live!

Love is in the air at Dancing with the Stars: Live!

In case you haven’t been keeping up with DWTS‘ live show this year, romance rumors have been circulating two of the cast members. Emma Slater, who you may remember being linked with Mauricio Umansky last year, confirmed her speculated relationship with Alan Bernsten on Saturday night. And she did it in the hottest way!

For months fans have thought something was going on between the two dancers, and during the final show of the tour, they shared a kiss onstage which sent social media in a frenzy! On TikTok, a fan named Callie Justine shared a clip of the moment to her page, which she captioned:

“pov you have a front row seat to the greatest hard launch of all time”

Ch-ch-check out the steamy moment (below):

Wow! The chemistry is off the charts here!

In the comments, viewers went wild for this “hard launch”, with some writing:

“I SCREAMED WHEN THIS HAPPENED” “THE GASP I LET OUT” “You can tell they are so excited this whole dance to be able to do it in this way” “I KNEW IT”

But there were also some mixed reactions, with others saying the pairing of these two is “weird” and that Alan actually belongs with his other partner Ilona Maher:

“They all just be dating each other” “Not seeing an Alan and Ilona hard launch is going to haunt me” “I love them both but it’s a weird pairing imo”

Um… we’re pretty sure Ilona is busy living her own life somewhere! LOLz!

As far as the actual romance goes… well, some are still not convinced of the duo actually being together! But the pair’s own costar Ezra Sosa confirmed it in the replies of the TikTok:

“FINALLY”

Well, there you have it! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

