Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Brooks Nader Thinks Gleb Savchenko Allegedly Cheated On Her! They're Done AGAIN! But He Says... Bachelorette Gabby Windey Says This Wholesome Married Pop Star Totally 'Eye-F**ked' Her! Timothée Chalamet's Painfully Awkward Oscars Interview With Julianne Hough Is Going Viral! Watch! Nikki Garcia Confesses She Has Been Spending Time With Ex Artem Chigvintsev! AND: New Couple Alert? Julianne Hough Sparks Dating Rumors With THIS Bachelorette Alum! OMG! Mauricio Umansky Swapped Desk Pic Of Kyle Richards For DWTS Partner Emma Slater! And It 'Hurt'! Clean Break! Nikki Garcia Erases Artem Chigvintsev From Life Post-Divorce With THIS Bold Move! Nikki Garcia & Artem Chigvintsev Settle Divorce -- BOTH Restraining Orders Dismissed! DETAILS! Amanda Kloots Accuses Dancing With The Stars Pro Alan Bersten Of Being 'Very Mean' Behind The Scenes! Artem Chigvintsev Claims He Lost Over $100K Following Arrest After Nikki Garcia's 'False Allegations' -- And He Wants Her To Pay Him Back! DWTS Pro Rylee Arnold Confirms Romance With Football Player After Teasing Fans For WEEKS! Guess Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives Stars Jen & Zac Affleck ARE Still Together! Great...

Dancing With The Stars

Emma Slater & Alan Bernsten CONFIRM Rumored Romance With Steamy Kiss At Dancing With The Stars Live!

It's Official! Emma Slater & Alan Bernsten Share A HOT Smooch During DWTS Tour Show!

Love is in the air at Dancing with the Stars: Live!

In case you haven’t been keeping up with DWTS‘ live show this year, romance rumors have been circulating two of the cast members. Emma Slater, who you may remember being linked with Mauricio Umansky last year, confirmed her speculated relationship with Alan Bernsten on Saturday night. And she did it in the hottest way!

Related: Timothée Chalamet’s Painfully Awkward Interview With Julianne Hough

For months fans have thought something was going on between the two dancers, and during the final show of the tour, they shared a kiss onstage which sent social media in a frenzy! On TikTok, a fan named Callie Justine shared a clip of the moment to her page, which she captioned:

“pov you have a front row seat to the greatest hard launch of all time”

Ch-ch-check out the steamy moment (below):

@callie.justine

Not to be dramatic but watching this live made my entire life #dwts #dancingwiththestars #dwtslive #alanbersten #emmaslater @DWTS Live!

♬ original sound – CJ

Wow! The chemistry is off the charts here!

In the comments, viewers went wild for this “hard launch”, with some writing:

“I SCREAMED WHEN THIS HAPPENED”

“THE GASP I LET OUT”

“You can tell they are so excited this whole dance to be able to do it in this way”

“I KNEW IT”

But there were also some mixed reactions, with others saying the pairing of these two is “weird” and that Alan actually belongs with his other partner Ilona Maher:

“They all just be dating each other”

“Not seeing an Alan and Ilona hard launch is going to haunt me”

“I love them both but it’s a weird pairing imo”

Um… we’re pretty sure Ilona is busy living her own life somewhere! LOLz!

As far as the actual romance goes… well, some are still not convinced of the duo actually being together! But the pair’s own costar Ezra Sosa confirmed it in the replies of the TikTok:

“FINALLY”

Well, there you have it! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Dancing with the Stars Live/YouTube/Emma Slater/Alan Bernsten/Instagram]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Apr 21, 2025 10:20am PDT

Share This