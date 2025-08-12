Emma Stone Offers Rare Update On Life As A Mom -- And How It’s Affected Her Acting!

Emma Stone is opening up about motherhood!

The two-time Best Actress winner sat down with Vogue for an interview published on Monday and got candid about how welcoming a little one into the world has changed her.

If you didn’t know, Emma married writer Dave McCary in 2020 and the two welcomed daughter Louise Jean in March of the following year. And while the Poor Things star has kept her little bundle of joy largely out of the spotlight, she couldn’t help but gush over being a mommy in her interview.

The 36-year-old told Vogue:

“There’s nothing I feel luckier about. She’s the greatest gift of my life, for sure.”

As for whether Emma feels motherhood has affected her creative endeavors, she admitted that she’s certainly a lot more picky with her projects now… See, basically, something has to be REALLY worth it for her to willingly spend time away from home and be on set all day away from her daughter. But beyond that, The House Bunny star added:

“It’s streamlined everything. It’s a clichéd thing to say, but it changes everything. And simplifies everything.”

And even maybe helped improve her craft!

When asked if she feels like motherhood has helped her become a more nuanced actor, she told the outlet:

“I do think it unlocks different things. I don’t know if it’s specifically that, but I feel everything I could possibly feel, because everything has exploded.”

How amazing.

In the same interview, Emma’s longtime friend Martha MacIsaac, with whom she starred alongside in Superbad, gushed about the La La Land star’s mom journey:

“Motherhood can be so difficult, and she’s handling it with grace. I FaceTimed her during both of my labors. Her medical advice is very sound.”

Ha!!!

It sounds like Emma is handling things magnificently. We’re so happy to hear that!

