Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

You Thought YOUR Ex Was Bad! Raven-Symoné Reveals A Boyfriend Got Another Woman Pregnant -- Then Made It WORSE! Did Tiffany Haddish Have A Baby With Her Celeb Friend?? Fans Are SOOO Confused! Hulk Hogan Had 'No Interest' Meeting Grandkids Before His Death, Says Brooke's Husband! MGK Reveals HE Chose Unique Megan Fox Baby Name -- And It's SO Much Better Than One He Wanted For His First Child! Justin Bieber Begging Hailey For Baby #2 -- But She'll Only Do It Under ONE Condition! And Not What You Think! Pete Davidson's Girlfriend Shows First Glimpse Of Baby Bump At His Movie Premiere! Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives Star Mayci Neeley Gives Birth To Baby No. 3! How Brooke Hogan Honored Her Estranged Dad Hulk Through Her Twins Before His Sudden Death Brock Davies Breaks Silence About Cheating On Scheana Shay -- Says He Was A 'Coward'! Gisele Bündchen Shares Rare Photo Of New Baby With Joaquim Valente! LOOK! Awwww! Dad-To-Be Pete Davidson Confesses It’s Been His “Dream” To Be A Father And: Pete Davidson Breaks Silence On Becoming A Dad! Hear Him Gush About His ‘Dream’ Come True!

Megan Fox

Megan Fox Was ‘Fuming’ After Someone Called MGK ‘A Good Dad’!

Megan Fox Was ‘Fuming’ After Someone Called MGK ‘A Good Dad’!

MGK is opening up about his parenting situation — and why it’s important no one compliment him instead of Megan Fox!

The musician appeared on Thursday’s episode of TODAY with Jenna & Friends to promote his new album Lost Americana, but the conversation quickly moved on to Saga Blade, the darling little girl he just welcomed with the Transformers star. Jenna asked how life is with the “new babe,” and MGK responded:

“It’s awesome. I want to detract all of the congrats to me and just move it to Megan because she really does all the work. I keep getting called ‘The Music Teacher.’”

LOLz! We hope at the very least he’s helping change some diapers!

Related: Kelly Clarkson Reveals Ex Brandon Blackstock Is Sick & Postpones Vegas Residency

But seriously, like, Megan is doing ALL the work. And she wants credit for it, too! The Rap Devil artist hilariously dished:

“Someone the other day was like, ‘You’re such a good dad!’ Just because I was holding the baby. And she was fuming, like, ‘No, no, no, no.’ She’s the one. I just play the guitar and pray that the baby is happy.”

Ha!

Well, we’re sure mom and dad trying to “work things out” would help with that!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Images via ABC & NBC/YouTube]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Aug 07, 2025 12:30pm PDT

Share This