Megan Fox Was ‘Fuming’ After Someone Called MGK ‘A Good Dad’!

MGK is opening up about his parenting situation — and why it’s important no one compliment him instead of Megan Fox!

The musician appeared on Thursday’s episode of TODAY with Jenna & Friends to promote his new album Lost Americana, but the conversation quickly moved on to Saga Blade, the darling little girl he just welcomed with the Transformers star. Jenna asked how life is with the “new babe,” and MGK responded:

“It’s awesome. I want to detract all of the congrats to me and just move it to Megan because she really does all the work. I keep getting called ‘The Music Teacher.’”

LOLz! We hope at the very least he’s helping change some diapers!

But seriously, like, Megan is doing ALL the work. And she wants credit for it, too! The Rap Devil artist hilariously dished:

“Someone the other day was like, ‘You’re such a good dad!’ Just because I was holding the baby. And she was fuming, like, ‘No, no, no, no.’ She’s the one. I just play the guitar and pray that the baby is happy.”

Ha!

Well, we’re sure mom and dad trying to “work things out” would help with that!

