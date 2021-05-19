Emma Stone Adorably Opens Up About Her Childhood Crush On Leonardo DiCaprio!

Emma Stone is reminiscing about one of the most memorable and amazing moments of her life: the night she won an Academy Award back in 2017!

But her Oscars win — which, of course, was for her work in La La Land that year — was overshadowed by something far better: accepting the award from childhood crush Leonardo DiCaprio! Yes, really!

Stone popped up for a virtual interview Tuesday on SiriusXM‘s The Jess Cagle Show, and while there to promote her upcoming role in Cruella, she nevertheless allowed herself to get a little nostalgic!

First, though, in case you’ve forgotten, here is the moment we’re talking about from 2017, when Stone accepted her Oscar from the man whom she’d crushed on SO hard throughout her childhood (below):

Super cute and heartwarming! What a moment!

So, when SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle asked Emma about it during their Tuesday chat, she was primed and ready still, even after four years!

The super-talented actress didn’t even miss a beat when asked to describe the most memorable part of Oscars night that year doing it in exactly two words:

“Leonardo DiCaprio. That was what was going through my mind cause it was him. And I was like, I’d seen Titanic seven and a half times in theaters. He was the love of my life. I had a picture of him in my bedroom that was signed, that I had gotten for my birthday when I was like 12 years old and I was walking to Leo and I was like, this is officially the most surreal moment of my life. I could not believe it. … That was truly, that was what was the craziest experience was the fact that it was him.”

Awww! Love it! Sounds like she used to crush VERY hard on the hunky A-lister!

Heck, didn’t we all?!

She went on to remark about how much of a surreal experience the entire thing ended up being, too. From winning her industry’s most important award to realizing how tall the Titanic superstar is in real life, it was all upside-down that night!

The 32-year-old Superbad alum explained to Cagle:

“[Leo is] very tall. And he’s so lovely, but you know… he’s like a real person, and I’m sitting there going like, ‘hi Leo’ like I’m still 12 years old. But I think there was something about that moment. … It was the fact that it was someone that I had grown up watching and that I admired so much, and as an actor, I think he’s fantastic. I’d watched him in everything. And then that moment where it’s like kind of a, it’s just a, such a surreal moment as an actor anyway. So it just compounded it. And I don’t know, it still feels like it didn’t really occur because it was him there.”

We honestly can’t even imagine. Surreal is definitely the word!

Ultimately, Emma acknowledged it was unfair to do so considering he’s a real person with real human traits, but Leo would nevertheless forever be “stuck in my head as Jack Dawson.” That’s actually very cute!!

You can see the full segment about Emma and her childhood crush (below):

Love it! So authentic and fun and sweet, in an innocent way!

BTW, as a bonus, Emma also discussed with Cagle some of her upcoming work in Cruella, as you can see (below):

There you go! The film will be available in theaters and streaming on Disney+ on May 28, BTW.

Reactions to Emma’s Leo love, Perezcious readers?!

Something tells us she was FAR from the only one to feel that way at some point over the past two decades! Just saying!

Still, her 2017 reaction and this week’s walk down memory lane are both very cute!

