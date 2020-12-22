Has Leonardo DiCaprio Finally Found 'The One'?

Did someone say happily ever after?

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone’s joyful romance is leading many to wonder if the A-lister may finally settle down. A source told ET:

“They are very in love. Camila is his dream girl. She’s young, sweet, simple and it’s easy because she gets along well with his family and he gets along great with hers too. They’ve known each other forever and it just works.”

Simple?? Someone needs to tell this source that doesn’t sound too complimentary! Maybe try uncomplicated next time, LOLz!

The couple, who began dating over two years ago, have made great strides over the course of their relationship, with Camila even snagging a plus one to the 2020 Academy Awards where she sat beside the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood cast — despite annoyingly not posing for pics on the red carpet with her beau.

But still, this was the first time the actor had invited a significant other to the event in 15 years!

Even the confines of quarantine can’t tear them apart, an insider revealed to People in June:

“He is usually very independent, spends lots of time with friends, but because of the lockdown, he has mostly spent time with Camila. He loves being with her. They are very close. Leo has spent 24/7 with Camila for months at his house.”

Aww! That makes us so happy for the Titanic icon! The romance, while kept fairly private, has affected Morrone’s presence in the industry, which she noted as an irritant back in 2019, telling The Los Angeles Times:

“I think more and more now that people are seeing the film [Mickey and the Bear], I’m slowly getting an identity outside of that. Which is frustrating, because I feel like there should always be an identity besides who you’re dating… I understand the association, but I’m confident that will continue to slip away and be less of a conversation.”

She also pointed out the 20+ age difference between the duo, adding:

“There’s so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps. I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date.”

If Leo is looking to settle down soon, he’s certainly found the right match. With an interest in preserving mother nature as well as shared passion of acting, the lovebirds connect in more ways than one. In fact, the 23-year-old was never daunted by DiCaprio’s fame since she grew up in the same environment, explaining to ET:

“I was fortunate in the sense that I grew up in Hollywood, and I saw a lot of that and I was exposed to that at a very young age. I didn’t feel overwhelmed when I got into this industry because my parents were actors. I grew up in Hollywood so I was very exposed to it, more so than if I can come from a different country or a small town.”

Her mother, Lucila Sola, an actress once linked to Al Pacino, is one of the reasons followers initially brushed past the idea that Camila and Leo were romantic in the first place. Many saw the pair as strictly family friends at the beginning of their relationship. But what’s a better place to start a love story than friendship, right?!

Time will tell if Leo decides to get on one knee. It is the holiday season after all, love is in the air!!

