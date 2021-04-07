Emma Stone & Emma Thompson Go Head-To-Head In New Cruella Trailer!

Emma Stone is here to remind us that the devil not only wears Prada but can kickass in heels too.

On Wednesday, Disney dropped the second official trailer for Cruella, giving us a closer look into Stone and Emma Thompson’s tense relationship. As you may know, the 32-year-old actress plays an aspiring fashion designer named Estella, who transforms into the film’s titular villain after feuding with Baroness von Hellman, the cut-throat owner of a London fashion house. The new teaser opens up with Thompson’s character giving Estella some “helpful” guidance, saying:

“Let me give you some advice. You can’t care about anyone else. Everyone else is an obstacle. You care what an obstacle wants or feels, you’re dead. If I cared about anyone or thing, I might have died. You have the talent. But whether you have the killer instinct is the big question.”

Related: The Twitter Reactions To Emma Stone’s Cruella Movie Are DIVINE!

Of course, Cruella plans to prove she has both the talent and guts in the rest of the action-packed trailer. She even devises a plot to steal the Baroness’ Dalmatians — a direct parallel to the classic animated film 101 Dalmatians. Ch-ch-check out the full trailer (below):

Cruella hits theaters and Disney+ on May 28, 2021. What did U think of the new teaser, Perezcious readers? Are U excited about the new Disney movie? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Walt Disney Studios/YouTube]