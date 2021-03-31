Emma Stone In 'New Dimension Of Bliss' After Welcoming First Child!

Emma Stone is crushing this working mom thing!

The actress and her husband Dave McCary welcomed a baby girl together earlier this month, and while the 32-year-old has remained quiet on the subject (we didn’t know she’d even given birth until two weeks later!), a new source confirmed to People on Wednesday that the couple is thriving in their new life as parents! The insider explained:

“Emma and Dave have a great marriage and both wanted a child. They are a very grounded and private couple and were ready for a family.”

It’s been five years since the duo met on the set of Saturday Night Live (where the 35-year-old works as a writer-director). In the dumpster fire year that was 2020, the love birds even managed to carve out some happiness for themselves by getting married in secret after an engagement in 2019. Details about these exciting steps in their relationship have been kept on the down low, but the confidant urged the pair is doing beyond well!

“Emma is close to her family and good friends but not the type to flaunt her personal life. Dave respects that about her and is the same way. They have a great life together and support each other.”

Love that! Of course, it was obvious to anyone around the La La Land performer that she’s been “very excited about the baby” from the get-go! While she didn’t reveal her pregnancy herself, we saw hints of an announcement back in November when she was promoting The Croods: A New Age with Entertainment Tonight. During the interview, she talked about becoming a mother, suggesting she felt “pretty good about starting my own pack.” The signs were right there!!

On how things are going now for these new pack leaders, a source told People:

“She has been private but said that she was feeling great. She always has a huge smile when she is with Dave.”

Another insider added:

“Emma and Dave have a strong and respectful marriage. A baby will add a new dimension of bliss for both of them.”

We bet the couple is leaning on each other extra hard in these early days of parenthood, especially because the Oscar winner is not slowing down her schedule, like one of the confidants mentioned:

“She is a professional who loves and breathes her work. But if anyone can be good at both, it is Emma. She is a gifted person in every way.”

Truly!! And what a great example she’s sending to her mini-me! Mommas can be strong, hardworking people, too!

