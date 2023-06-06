Emma Watson's New Mystery Boyfriend Revealed!

Emma Watson is having some fun in the summer sun this year!

The Harry Potter actress may have just recently split from now-ex-boyfriend Brandon Green in the middle of last month. But she’s not waiting around too long before getting back into the dating pool.

Yes, not long after those 18 months with Green went up in smoke, the British superstar is moving on with a new man — and an American one at that! According to the US Sun, the 33-year-old Paris-born film star is now dating American businessman Ryan Walsh!

The outlet notes that the duo has been spotted recently enjoying the sunny summer weather in Venice, Italy. They’ve apparently been seeing the sights with pals and going around the city’s historic canals while getting to know each other.

One source said this about the new pairing with Walsh, who most recently “founded a tech consultancy firm in Los Angeles” before linking up with the actress:

“Emma loves a bloke who can match her intelligence. She is a very clever woman and her boyfriends have always been very brainy.”

The insider went on to explain that Emma and Ryan have had a connection for quite a while now, and have only recently begun to play it up in a more romantic fashion:

“Ryan is a very intelligent man, too, and Emma seems to be enjoying spending time with him. They have known each other for some time and now she is single she is making sure she enjoys herself.”

Great!

Of course, there’s never been any question about Emma’s intelligence. Considering she studied English literature at Brown University in the prestigious Ivy League, and is soon planning on returning to school to get her Master’s in creative writing at Oxford University back in England, she’s got more than enough brain power to boot!

And now, it appears she has a hunky man by her side again, too. And one who can challenge her a little bit, as well. Right??

Ch-ch-check out some snaps of Emma together with her new (no longer mystery) man HERE, y’all.

What do U make of this fresh romantic reveal?? Sound OFF with your take on everything down in the comments (below)!

