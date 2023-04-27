Emma Watson Talks Drinking Wine As A Child -- And Why She 'Wasn't Very Happy' As A Movie Star

It turns out Emma Watson dabbled with potions long before her peers.

The Harry Potter star, who famously played Hermione Granger across all eight film installments, is entering a new era of her career as she and her younger brother Alex Watson launch Renais, their new premium gin brand. You might not think of Emma and alcohol going together — but let’s just say, she’s the right woman for the job.

During an interview with Financial Times’ How To Spend It, the 33-year-old reflected on her own relationship with alcohol, admitting that within her household growing up, it wasn’t ever considered off limits. She explained:

“I was quite surprised when other kids got really excited about the idea of getting their hands on alcohol. My dad would give me wine and water for lunch since I was a kid.”

Uhhh… She continued:

“So I was pretty confused as a teenager and everyone thought alcohol was a forbidden fruit.”

Emma was born and raised in Paris, where the legal drinking age is 18, but families are known to introduce their children to wine years before. So while it seems quite unorthodox here — and in the UK — it’s considered more of a common practice in France.

This, of course, all comes on the tail end of Emma’s acting hiatus. Her last film, Little Women, debuted in 2019, and since, the activist has been taking time to prioritize her own happiness. She told HTSI of her lucrative acting career:

“I wasn’t very happy, if I’m being honest. I think I felt a bit caged. The thing I found really hard was that I had to go out and sell something that I really didn’t have very much control over. To stand in front of a film and have every journalist be able to say, ‘How does this align with your viewpoint?’ It was very difficult to have to be the face and the spokesperson for things where I didn’t get to be involved in the process.”

She continued:

“I was held accountable in a way that I began to find really frustrating, because I didn’t have a voice, I didn’t have a say. And I started to realize that I only wanted to stand in front of things where if someone was going to give me flak about it, I could say, in a way that didn’t make me hate myself, ‘Yes, I screwed up, it was my decision, I should have done better.’”

We admire her authenticity! See her full cover (below):

The Circle actress also just made her return to social media earlier this month for her 33rd birthday after not posting since December. In a series of Instagram uploads, she shared a few updates:

“My brother and I joined forces @renaisspirits. I adopted Sofia in Mexico, who seems to be an angel not a dog. We filmed a Harry Potter reunion. I said goodbye to my Grandma and Grandpa. I retraced my steps. I started a women’s environmental investment fund.”

Wow! So much! See her post (below):

We’re so proud of Emma’s growth! What do YOU think about her underage drinking revelation, Perezcious readers? Will YOU be trying out her gin? Let us know in the comments down below!

