Health Influencer Stacey Hatfield Dies From 'Extremely Rare' Complication After Home Birth

This is so devastating to hear…

Health influencer Stacey Hatfield has sadly passed away after giving birth to her first child — due to a “rare” complication. In an Instagram post from her husband Nathan Warnecke, the Aussie social media star was able to give birth to their son Axel Grae Warnecke before being rushed to the hospital in late September:

“Tragically, shortly after, an unforeseen and extremely rare complication arose and she passed after being transferred to hospital. Hospital staff were amazing and did the utmost to help, but ultimately nothing could be done despite their best efforts.”

His post continued:

“I knew Stace for 9 amazing years, she was the light of my life and the reason I got up in the morning. Words can’t do justice to how devastating this is for myself and everyone that knew and loved her. She was my lighthouse in the storm and the world is less bright without her in it. As her husband, I couldn’t ask for a better partner. She was the most beautiful, loving, caring, hardworking, disciplined, intelligent and trustworthy human being i’ve ever known. She made me the man I am today and everything I have in life is all thanks to her.”

We can’t imagine. Nathan went on to say:

“It was her life’s biggest dream to be a mum. She did it. On her terms, exactly the way she always dreamed of doing it. She loved being pregnant and over the last 9 months told our son she loved him everyday. She held Axel when he was born, nursed him, saw that he was a boy and loved him. She loved him so much and still, continues to love him. If there’s one thing that I can try and reconcile in this horrible time is that her last moments on earth were the happiest I’ve ever seen her. Her memory will remain with those of us that knew her as the ditzy, green-eyed, blonde haired girl whose smile could fill a room.”

In another post written by the couple’s “best friends”, they shared how excited Stacey was to become a mom — and how she couldn’t wait for her husband to be a dad.

So sad!

Losing Stacey to some rare complication is all the more heartbreaking knowing how healthy she was. Her entire persona online was dedicated to showing followers how to eat as natural and toxin-free as possible. And she lost her life to something she apparently never could have seen coming or prevented…

Stacey’s loved ones didn’t go into details about what exactly the complication was, but they did share a link to a GoFundMe. The campaign says they’re seeking donations for Nathan, who will need time off work as a surveyor, money to buy baby supplies, and end-of-life expenses for his soulmate:

“Nathan and Stacey were soulmates and shared a love for travel, their dog Winter and living a simple quiet life. They had a goal to buy a house, but their dream was to one day build a home and raise a family. They were excited for the birth of their child. Stacey however was only able to experience the joy of her new baby boy for a few short moments.”

Gut-wrenching. Our heart goes out to this family.

If you’d like to donate to the campaign, you can click HERE.

We can’t even begin to fathom what Nathan and the rest of Stacey’s family, friends, and loved ones are going through. May she rest in peace.

