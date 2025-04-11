Teddi Mellencamp clarifies comments about dad John planning her burial amid cancer battle

Teddi Mellencamp really made it sound like she was on death’s door… But now she says her comments weren’t meant to be taken so seriously… She swears!

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is doing damage control after stating her father John Mellencamp is already working on funeral plans amid her battle with cancer. During Tuesday’s episode of her Two Ts in a Pod podcast with Tamra Judge, the TV star detailed a morbid conversation she had with the rock legend pertaining to her burial arrangements:

“Yesterday my dad calls 11 times in a row. Finally, I answer, I’m like, ‘I’m in the bath. Let me live a little.’ He goes, ‘I just want to make sure you’re going to be in our group family mausoleum.’”

Oof. No one battling a serious illness wants to talk about burial arrangements, right?

Teddi ultimately agreed after asking whether there’d eventually be room for her kids… But the conversation kind of just bummed a lot of fans out. It’s difficult to imagine a world without Teddi, and while she’s remaining optimistic after her melanoma recently metastasized to her brain and lungs, she’s clearly getting all her ducks in a row in the event of a worst-case-scenario situation. She ended the conversation by joking she plans to have “hot girls never die” engraved on her tombstone.

Her comments have stirred up a LOT of concern regarding her health, which she didn’t intend.

On Thursday, the 43-year-old took to her Instagram Story to clarify some of what she said:

“I need to clarify that this was a light-hearted conversation, laughing the whole time. I am personally doing well right now, and yes, having to deal with things I wouldn’t otherwise but the way this is being portrayed isn’t accurate.”

She continued:

“Do you think wanting ‘Hot girls never die’ on my mausoleum is the result of a sad conversation I appreciate helping to share my story but I would love for the headlines to be indicative of what really happened ”

The mom of three, who set the Story post to Megan Thee Stallion’s Flamin’ Hottie, encouraged followers to listen to her full podcast episode if they wanted “to hear how the story was told.”

We’re glad Teddi is maintaining a sense of humor through this all. It’s so necessary to allow yourself to laugh through the hard times. And joking or no, this time sounds pretty damn tough.

We’re sending her all the healing energy!

[Images via Teddi Mellencamp/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]