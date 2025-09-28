Eric Dane’s Wife Rebecca Gayheart Says Daughters Are ‘Really Suffering’ Amid His ‘Heartbreaking’ Battle With ALS

Eric Dane’s daughters are having a difficult time with his ALS battle.

It’s been difficult for fans around the world to see Grey’s Anatomy’s very own McSteamy slowly lose function of his body as he fights the nervous system disease. But for two young girls, he’s much more than a TV character… He’s their daddy.

On Saturday, the Euphoria star’s wife Rebecca Gayheart spoke with People about the progression of his ALS battle and how their family is “taking it day by day.” But for their daughters Billie, 15, and Georgia, 13, it’s been “heartbreaking” to witness. She told the outlet:

“We have some professional therapists who are helping us, and we’re just trying to have some hope and do it with dignity, grace and love.”

The 54-year-old continued:

“I mean, it’s heartbreaking. My girls are really suffering, and we’re just trying to get through it. It’s a tough time.”

That’s so utterly devastating. Those poor young girls… Having to see their father suffer a terrifying disease with no cure. So, so awful.

Earlier this month, Eric gave fans an update on the progression of his condition in a video for I AM ALS campaigning to raise money for a cure. See (below):

Our hearts are with the family as they navigate this challenging time.

