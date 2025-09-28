Got A Tip?

Honey Boo Boo

Mama June Reveals Daughter Honey Boo Boo Was Injured In Scary Car Crash!

Mama June Reveals Daughter Honey Boo Boo Was Injured In Scary Car Crash!

Oh no! Honey Boo Boo has been involved in a nasty car crash!

Mama June Shannon took to Instagram on Friday to share a frightening update about her daughter Alana Thompson. In a video shot at the airport, the 46-year-old revealed:

“We get a phone call around 3 o’clock and Dralin [Alana’s boyfriend] is pale white. Alana is screaming in the background.”

The call NO parent ever wants to receive…

She went on to reveal that the 20-year-old was pulling out of her driveway in Colorado when a speeding car — driven by someone who was “not paying attention” — “t-boned” her daughter’s vehicle. She gave the driver — a “23-year-old boy” — credit for admitting he “was going 40 miles per hour.”

How scary…

June went on:

“With that being said, Alana is fine. She was hit on the driver’s side of her car. It could have been a lot worse. She was [taken] to the hospital and she does have back pain, she’s having some headache issues.”

Poor Alana.

The reality star revealed she was on her way to Denver to be with her daughter. In her caption, the concerned mother added:

“It could’ve been a lot worse than it was. She is banged up a little bit but other than that she is OK first car wreck. She was just going to go get her hair done and her phone …”

You can see her full post (below):

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by June Shannon (@mamajune)

In a follow up video posted on Saturday, June updated followers that Alana is “sore” but overall doing well. She did, however, note the young star was forced to miss a clinical for her nursing program due to her injuries.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by June Shannon (@mamajune)

We’re sending so much healing energy her way! Share your support in the comments down below.

[Images via Alana Thompson/TikTok & Mama June Shannon/Instagram]

Sep 28, 2025 12:28pm PDT

