Erik Menendez’s Health Condition EXPOSED! He: NOPE! Erik Menendez… Related Posts Erik Menendez Hospitalized! Being Treated For “Serious Medical Condition!” But This Is Shady! Because: Closer To FREEDOM!!! The Menendez Brothers Finally Score A Major Legal Victory! A Judge Just Ruled: Menendez Brothers WIN! Judge Delivers Massive Resentencing Victory Despite DA's Doubts -- DETAILS! The Menendez Brothers Showed Up In Court And DRAMA!!! CLICK HERE TO COMMENT Jul 22, 2025 17:07pm PDT Share This Categories Menendez Brothers