Rosie O’Donnell Says Lyle Menendez Is The First ‘Straight Man’ She’s Loved -- And Reveals Surprising Relationship!

Rosie O’Donnell is opening up about her unlikely friendship with Lyle Menendez.

The comedian sat down with the New York Times over the weekend and detailed a surprising relationship she’s formed with the convicted killer over nearly two decades! It all started back in 1996 when she appeared on an episode of Larry King Live. At the time, she threw her support behind Lyle and Erik claiming she believed their murder of parents Jose and Kitty was out of self-defense — a belief that was only strengthened by her own history of paternal abuse when she was a young child.

During her interview, the 63-year-old revealed she received a letter from Lyle thanking her for her public support at the time. But she chose to not respond:

“At that point, I had not ventured anywhere near this in my family or in my therapy.”

She did, however, continue to advocate for the Menendez brothers on TikTok in 2022 after watching a documentary about their case. And that’s when Lyle’s then-wife Rebecca Sneed personally reached out to her asking if she wanted to get in touch with him — which Rosie obliged to:

“He started calling me on a regular basis from the tablet phone thing they have [in prison].”

The former talk show host revealed their first call “lasted two or three hours” … and they’ve now developed a very vulnerable relationship, much to Rosie’s surprise:

“He would tell me about his life, what he’s been doing in prison, and, for the first time in my life, I felt safe enough to trust and be vulnerable and love a straight man.”

Wow! They must have had some really deep conversations!

The Tarzan voice actress noted she remains in touch with Lyle to this day and has even visited in prison.

