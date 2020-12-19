Erika Jayne Claims California Judge Is Estranged Husband's Alleged Mistress In Bombshell Text Message Reveal!

It appears as though Erika Jayne is opening up about the reason she filed for divorce from attorney Tom Girardi — and judging by a recently posted (and deleted) social media pic, it would seem infidelity is at the core of everything.

The 49-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to social media late Friday to call out Tom’s alleged mistress. And as we learned with Erika’s alleged reveal of the accused (though unconfirmed) woman, she’s apparently a federally-appointed California judge! Whoa…

In a series of now-deleted photos of an old cell phone reportedly belonging to Girardi, Jayne showcased several old text messages that were allegedly sent from the judge, who she says is Justice Tricia A. Bigelow.

Erika alleged in her caption that came along with the post (below):

“This is Justice Tricia A. Bigelow. She was f**king my husband Tom Girardi and he was paying her Saks bill and paying for her plastic surgery.”

Whoa!!!

As for the post itself, Erika shared messages that alleged s*xual contact between the sender and the recipient. One message read (below):

“Tonight was fantastic. Really. But it would be a whole lot better if I were f**king you.”

And another message read “miss you babe,” and asked for “makeup s*x” in the same breath.

Still other messages requested that Girardi pay a Dr. David Matlock, with the sender even noting how much money her man allegedly has:

“I can ask my new boyfriend to pay if it’s a problem. He’s got big dough.”

Wow…

Bigelow, for what it’s worth, is indeed a state appeals court judge, according to a report in Page Six. She presides over the 2nd Division of District 8 of the California Court of Appeals, having been first appointed to the position in 2008 by then-Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Here is a full look at a screenshot of the Instagram post when it was published on Jayne’s account, before it ultimately got deleted once and for all:

Crazy!!!

And we aren’t the only ones who noticed it and can’t believe what we’re watching, either! Fans across the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills spectrum were shocked and surprised by the dramatic reveal (and then deletion) of such serious accuations.

Jayne and Girardi’s divorce remains ongoing, of course. Some fans are skeptical that this isn’t just a ploy for Erika to distract from her own legal issues, as well as the ones she and Tom have found themselves in recently.

What do U think about all of this, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF with your take about everything down in the comments (below)…

