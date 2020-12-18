Erika Jayne Files For Divorce From Tom Girardi After Realizing ‘She Would Never Be A Priority’ Amid Long-Time ‘Cheating’

Court’s in session…

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne has filed for divorce from husband Tom Girardi after a 21-year marriage, citing infidelity as the main reason. A source told People:

“The reason she divorced Tom is because he was cheating on her with multiple women. She’s known about his infidelity for years [but] wanted to try and save the marriage.”

Yikes! According to the insider, the realization hit the 41-year-old when she was performing her last week on Broadway, but her husband was nowhere to be found, elaborating:

“He left her high and dry and was frolicking around town instead of supporting her and attending her shows. She realized she would never be a priority to him and that was her breaking point.”

This all comes admidst a lawsuit stemming from a 2018 Boeing plane crash, in which loved ones are suing the couple for allegedly embezzling settlement funds intended to help families of the victims on Lion Air Flight 610. The 81-year-old attorney’s law firm has had their assets frozen and is being held in civil contempt.

When rumors first sparked about the couple’s divorce, there was massive outcry that this was a weak attempt to hide away some of the money which Tom and his law firm currently owe, but the magazine’s confidant assures the divorce has nothing to do with this lawsuit, saying:

“The split was a long time coming. The lawsuit just coincided with her decision to leave him.”

So far, the divorce is off to a rocky start as the couple each seek spousal support from one another to pay their legal fees. Here’s to hoping they can settle their issues peacefully.

