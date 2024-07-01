ESPN Responds To Backlash Over Prince Harry Being Selected For Pat Tillman Award!

ESPN is speaking out after their pick for the Pat Tillman Award for Service at the 2024 ESPYs was called into question!

Last week, Prince Harry was selected to receive the award at the July 11 ceremony, which is named after former NFL star and US Army Ranger, Pat Tillman, who died in combat in 2004 just a few years after enlisting following the 9/11 attacks. Named in his honor, the award goes to an individual with a strong connection to sports and service — which fits Harry and his work through the Invictus Games. If only more people saw it that way! Critics had THOUGHTS on this year’s choice, especially after Pat’s own mother Mary Tillman slammed the decision, telling DailyMail.com:

“I am shocked as to why they would select such a controversial and divisive individual to receive the award.”

Despite Harry’s decade serving in the British Army Forces and all the work he’s done through his Invictus Games Foundation, Mary didn’t think he was worthy.

Detailing her specific issues with the selection (which she had no part in), she argued:

“There are recipients that are far more fitting. There are individuals working in the veteran community that are doing tremendous things to assist veterans. […] These individuals do not have the money, resources, connections or privilege that Prince Harry has. I feel that those types of individuals should be recognized.”

A Change.org petition was even created to get the Duke of Sussex replaced, with thousands of people agreeing that he wasn’t the right recipient. Despite the backlash, the sports network is standing by him!

On Monday, ESPN hit back at the controversy in a statement to Us Weekly, saying:

“ESPN, with the support of the Tillman Foundation, is honoring Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, specifically for the work of The Invictus Games Foundation as it celebrates its 10th year promoting healing through the power of sport for military service members and veterans around the world.”

Addressing the mixed reactions, they concluded:

“While we understand not everyone will agree with all honorees selected for any award, The Invictus Games Foundation does incredible work and ESPN believes this is a cause worth celebrating.”

When announcing all the award winners last month, Kate Jackson, ESPN’s Vice President of Production, previously said:

“These honorees have used their platforms to change the world and make it more inclusive for marginalized and suffering communities, demonstrating incredible resilience, positivity and perseverance. And we’re thrilled to celebrate them at The 2024 ESPYS.”

Everyone at ESPN clearly thinks highly of the Spare author!

The Invictus Games’ official X (Twitter) has also thanked the company for the honor while sharing a photo of the Spare author interacting with a competitor at an event, expressing:

“Thank you to the @ESPYS for honouring the founding of the #InvictusGames Foundation by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex and our work to support the rehabilitation of the international wounded, injured or sick service community.”

Thank you to the @ESPYS for honouring the founding of the #InvictusGames Foundation by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex and our work to support the rehabilitation of the international wounded, injured or sick service community. #IAMHere #InvictusSpirit ???????? — Invictus Games Foundation ???????? (@WeAreInvictus) June 27, 2024

According to the New York Post, the father of two also said after learning of the upcoming honor:

“This one is for our entire service community.”

So, we bet he’s keeping his head held high through this negativity. If he attends the event, it’ll be interesting to see what he says when accepting the award!

