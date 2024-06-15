Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s A-Lister Friends ‘Are Dropping Like Flies,’ Says Princess Diana’s Butler!

It sounds like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are in the market for new friends — after their A-Lister pals ditched them!

In an interview with Closer, the late Princess Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell, claimed that their inner circle has become “smaller and smaller” four years after they stepped down as senior members of the royal family and moved to the US. The Sussexes even lost Oprah! What?! The legendary talk show host who conducted their bombshell interview against the royals is apparently no longer close with them! He told the outlet:

“Harry and Meghan’s circle is getting smaller and smaller. I think the A-list stars are dropping like flies. Some already have done – Oprah no longer seems involved with them and some other celebrities have also dropped them. Back in the day, the A-listers were riding on the moment – Harry and Meghan were the most popular couple in the country at one time, when they got married, but there’s since been a decline.”

That is bad news for Meghan and Harry! Paul went on to say that Americans “love the royal family” and now realize that the couple are a “sideshow” and not the “main event.” Oof. Who are the other A-Listers done with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex? For starters, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are no longer in their corner! According to the outlet, their former friends declined an invitation to Prince Archie’s fifth birthday party. Meanwhile, Amal and George Clooney didn’t even invite Harry and Meghan to their Albie Awards in October! Ouch! And, of course, we all know Victoria and David Beckham are not friends with the pair anymore either — not after Harry pissed off the soccer player when he accused Posh Spice of leaking stories to the press!

With Meghan and Harry losing so many of their Hollywood pals, it’s no wonder why the 39-year-old prince is putting in so much effort to see his UK friends right now! He may not have many friends left with the way things are going! As we previously reported, Harry is allegedly looking for a “permanent” residence back in his home country since his besties refuse to visit him in Montecito — because they hate Meghan! So, he wants to buy a place just to be able to visit them! Jeez.

Meghan and Harry are really struggling in the friendship department, huh?! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you buy Burrell’s claims? Let us know in the comments below.

