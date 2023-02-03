Euphoria Star Chloe Cherry CHARGED -- For Stealing WHAT?!

Chloe Cherry has found herself in some legal trouble after a shopping trip went wrong…

The 25-year-old, who burst onto the scene after playing Faye in HBO’s hit drama series Euphoria, was charged with misdemeanor theft in January after an incident that reportedly went down a month earlier in December. Apparently, the star was visiting her hometown of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, when she decided to visit the local Building Character shopping center, according to TMZ.

A source with direct knowledge of the case claimed Chloe, whose real name is Elise Jones, took a $28 Moda International blouse into a changing room on December 27, before leaving the store with said blouse in hand — without paying for it.

Building Character owner Marty Hulse told LancasterOnline Thursday the theft occurred at Jenny Gohringer’s Jenny & the Clowder clothing store. An employee who showed authorities surveillance footage of the former adult film star allegedly stealing the blouse, said the actress paid for other items with a credit card, but not the blouse in question. When confronted by police, Chloe allegedly admitted to taking the blouse, and handed it over. Hulse explained:

“Most times, when we find people who are shoplifting, we don’t find them in the act. They’ll take the tag off of it and throw it somewhere. Then we see the tag, and we can find them on the camera and where it came from, and that’s exactly what happened.”

In the time since, the HBO alum’s representative has taken an opposing stance, telling TMZ Thursday:

“In December, there was confusion over a blouse that wasn’t properly charged to my client’s credit card. In no way did she ‘admit’ to taking the blouse, since that was not the case. This story seems to be more about a local store trading on a celebrity’s name more than anything else.”

Both Hulse and Jenny & the Clower general manager, Joel Henry, claimed they were unaware of the model’s Hollywood connection until authorities reached out to the actress’ mother, who informed them her daughter is an actress, according to LancasterOnline. As of now, Chloe has been charged with a single count of retail theft. Police noted a prior retail theft conviction from April 25, 2015.

We have a bit of a hard time believing that someone of Chloe’s status couldn’t afford a $28 blouse, especially when she was making other purchases, but stranger things have happened. Guess we’ll just have to wait and see how it all plays out!

