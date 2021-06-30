Eva Mendes Reveals Why She Doesn't Allow Ryan Gosling To Take Her Instagram Pictures!

Ryan Gosling apparently can’t get the best Instagram angles quite like Eva Mendes’ besties!

On Monday, the 47-year-old model shared several posts on the ‘gram featuring shots of herself posing on a playground while wearing a geometrically patterned purple dress. In her first post, specifically, she perched on top a swing while also sporting some white-rimmed glasses. She wrote in the caption:

“Park Life.”

Related: Eva Mendes Sparks Major Debate Over Her & Ryan Gosling’s Parenting Style!

And when a fan asked her “how many of your photos are taken by Ryan [Gosling], Mendes revealed that the longtime SO actually isn’t involved in with her IG pics at all. She explained:

“None that I post. My friends take them and I take theirs. It’s a girl thang.”

Ryan can’t be a star at everything, LOLz! You can ch-ch-check out the stunning snapshots (below):

GORG! Not going to lie, though, we would love to see one of the candid photos taken by The Notebook lead in the future!

As you may know, the couple has kept their relationship of over a decade extremely private and only have posted a throwback picture of her beau on the ‘gram a couple of times. Last month, Mendes even addressed a comment made by a follower who expressed how they “wouldn’t mind” seeing more pics of Gosling on her feed. The person penned at the time:

“You look amazing, Eva! Just wanted to say how much it means to us fans to be able to talk to you and how great is that unlike many other celebrities you acknowledge us. So thank you! p.s. wouldn’t mind an appearance by Ryan on this page.”

The former actress then responded in a lengthy message, saying:

“Thank you for saying this. I take so much joy from connecting to other women. It means so much to me. Even just a quick exchange. I struggle with Social Media but I love the constant connection with women. I try to post responsibly and I try to make sure I don’t portray myself in a way that makes other women feel bad. Instagram can be hurtful in that way. Like with this picture, this is actually a campaign shot and it was retouched So I want women to know that.”

The momma of two continued, explaining how important her family’s privacy is:

“As far as Ryan, I’ll only post [flashbacks] of things that are already ‘out there’ (like pics from movies we did or stuff like that). My man and my kids are private. That’s important to me.”

Totally respect that! Take a look at the most recent TBT of the duo (below):

Perhaps, one day we will get a Ryan Gosling original post. Until then, we’ll have to be satisfied with these sneaks peeks into the parents lives!

[Image via WENN, Eva Mendes/Instagram]