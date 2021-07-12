Daddy Duty? Ben Affleck Enjoys Solo Time With His Kids & Jennifer Lopez's Daughter!

Bennifer just took things to the next level!

It’s only been a few short months of bliss for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, but the former fiancés have really made up for lost time by speeding through some major relationship milestones. (Solo vacations, flying across the country for each other, relocating to be together, etc.) And over the weekend, they hit one of the most important ones yet.

We’ve seen the Argo director spending time out with J.Lo’s twins, but now, a couple of his kids with Jennifer Garner are in the mix, too. TMZ spotted Ben out with his daughter Seraphina and son Samuel, the youngest of their three children, alongside Jen’s daughter Emme Muñiz at Universal CityWalk in Los Angeles. It looked like the group was having a fun time snacking on some Wetzel’s Pretzels as they were escorted around the entertainment complex. (Check out the pics HERE.)

While the actor’s oldest daughter, Violet, and Emme’s brother Max (and Jenny From The Block herself) were missing from the outing, it’s still a pretty big deal that the Affleck-Lopez brood are moving towards blended family territory. Not just because it’s a major step for any relationship, but also because the Hustlers star’s previous relationship with Alex Rodriguez was defined by the bond of their well-adjusted family. In fact, their kids’ closeness was one of the reasons their breakup took so long.

For what it’s worth, the Affleck offspring also seemed to have a solid relationship with their dad’s last girlfriend, too. They apparently spent a fair amount of time with Ana de Armas and even memorably pranked the paparazzi together with a life size cardboard cutout of the Knives Out actress.

But Ben and Jen are in it for the long haul, so it’s good that the children are coming together. An insider previously told Us Weekly:

“The past few months have been a real whirlwind. They’re well aware some cynics still look at it as a big flashy attention grab and roll their eyes at the speed of it all, but it doesn’t faze them one iota. They’re fully committed to taking the next steps and spending the rest of their lives together.”

They added:

“It feels like they’ve been together again for years, not months. As far as they’re both concerned, they’re just blessed to have found each other and discovered true love, which most people can only ever dream about. There’s not a single doubt in their mind[s] that this is [not] going to work. Everything that went wrong in the past can only serve them in a positive way this time around.”

Sure sounds like Bennifer are meant to be, doesn’t it? We’re glad the kids are on board for this long-term love story!

