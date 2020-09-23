Watch Christy Carlson Romano HIGHlariously Roast Former Even Stevens Co-Star Shia LaBeouf With Perfect Impersonation!

Christy Carlson Romano and Shia LaBeouf just had an Even Stevens reunion! Well, kinda…

In actuality, the actress impersonated her former co-star in a new episode of her comedy cooking series, Celebrity Kitchen, which dropped on Tuesday. Dubbing her take on the French steak dish, côte de boeuf, “Côte de Shia LaBeouf,” she poked fun at his acting roles since the Disney series.

Specifically referencing his method acting, as well his one of his last flicks, Peanut Butter Falcon, she shared as Shia:

“I really wanted to immerse myself in the character. I was so excited that I went to a plastic surgeon and a confectionary chef, and I had my entire body turned into an actual, living, breathing peanut butter falcon.”

Romano then recounted a hilarious prank they pulled on each other back in the day, also sharing in character:

“Shia LaBeouf is actually really sensitive. Real sensitive. This one time I was on set of Even Stevens and my co-star thought it would be funny to put a fart machine under my chair. You know what I did? I went ahead and I TP’d her dressing room. That’s right. You don’t mess with the Beouf.”

She even rapped as LaBeouf:

“Just when you think you couldn’t get enough, I’m up in this kitchen and cooking cote de boeuf. Yo, Machine Gun Kelly might think that he got me, but I was the first one to have Jennifer’s Body.”

Sick burn. LOLz!

ICYMI, that was a reference to Megan Fox, who Shia previously dated while co-starring in Transformers, but is in a new relationship with MGK. The momma of three also got a shoutout when “LeBoeuf” placed raw beef in the pan to cook:

“Now it’s hot, hot like Megan Fox, man.”

Despite the references to Shia’s dating life, she clarified to E! News that video was all in good fun and not meant to cause any issues:

“I’ve been wanting to have Shia on my show but, of course, he’s a very busy guy. I have nothing but love for him, so this is a lot of fun to be able to do in his absence! I pulled aspects of this silly impression from the years of working with him, seeing him grow up and then watching those same mannerisms WIN over the hearts of the world. He’s a charming guy!”

Christy added:

“I would hope that Shia would see this as lighthearted and fun. We make sure, as a creative team, that when I do these impressions that they aren’t malicious in any way.”

Give the video a watch for yourself (below) and let us know what U think:

