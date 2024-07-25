Facts Of Life Fans Think They’ve Figured Out Who The ‘Greedy Bitch’ Is Who Derailed Revival Series!

Have fans cracked Mindy Cohn’s cryptic code?

The Facts of Life star dropped quite the bombshell about her co-stars while chatting with Sirius XM’s Jeff Lewis Live on Wednesday. ICYMI, the 58-year-old revealed that creator Norman Lear contacted the OG cast in 2021 to propose a potential revival, but it was quickly derailed as one of her “greedy bitch” co-stars allegedly went behind everyone’s backs to “try to make a separate deal for a spinoff just for herself.” Mindy said it ruined not only the chances of the revival, but her united 40-year friendship with co-stars Kim Fields, Nancy McKeon, and Lisa Whelchel. While she didn’t name which of those three ladies was responsible for the betrayal, she gave listeners a cryptic hint about who it could be, pointing out her Instagram clearly shows “who she hangs with and who she doesn’t.”

Well, it didn’t take long for social media sleuths to come to a possible conclusion.

Related: Shocking Leaked Billy Ray Cyrus Fight Started As Argument Over NICKI MINAJ!!!

While Mindy joined Nancy and Lisa for a Facts of our Life reunion on The Drew Barrymore Show just five months ago, indicating it could be Kim who’s the one estranged from the group, fans now believe the real suspect is Lisa! You see, based off Mindy’s hint, Lisa is the one who is noticeably missing from her IG page. The Palm Royale star posted a photo of herself, Nancy, and Kim back in September 2022 — which was the year after s**t apparently hit the fan. See (below):

Inneresting.

Now you may be wondering why Lisa was with Mindy and Nancy on TV just five months ago but Kim wasn’t. Well, during her interview on Wednesday, Mindy admitted some of her co-stars “can’t move past” the betrayal, so maybe that person is Kim? And she just refused to share a couch with Lisa for the appearance?

All fan speculation, of course! What are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via NBC/YouTube]