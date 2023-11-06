Fans Catch Selena Gomez Liking SZA’s Instagram Post Just 1 Day After Announcing Social Media Break!

Selena Gomez is back on Instagram! Already!

As Perezcious readers know, the Single Soon songstress announced on Thursday she was taking a “break” from social media after being slammed for her stance on the ongoing war between Israel and Palestine. She wrote on her IG Story at the time:

“I’m taking a break and deleting my Instagram. I’m done. I do not support any of what’s going on.”

Well, it looks like that didn’t last long…

Eagle-eyed social media users noticed that just one day after she supposedly deleted the photo sharing app, she not only liked SZA’s most recent post, but dropped a flame emoji in the comments!! See (below):

HA!

One fan noted that she’d “broken her own record” for shortest social media break, while others said things like:

“i thought she deleted her ig what is she doing in sza’s comments ” “1 day longer than i would have lasted” “I’M CRYING”

Selena started following the SOS creative after her collab with Justin Bieber on Snooze…

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF in the comments!

