Taylor Swift Steps Out For Dinner With Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Sophie Turner, & More! LOOK!

Taylor Swift is stepping out with her squad!

On Saturday night, the Blank Space singer was spotted at the center of her famous girl squad, which this time featured Selena Gomez, Brittany Mahomes, Gigi Hadid, Sophie Turner, and Cara Delevingne!

According to People, the besties had come together for dinner at BondSt restaurant in NYC before they all left together. In pics obtained by multiple outlets, you can see Taylor in a black top and gray miniskirt linking arms with Selena, who sported an elegant tan monochromatic ensemble. The Shake It Off singer also held hands with Brittany, who opted for a blue monochromatic number, but dressed it up with a white overcoat.

Behind them, Gigi, who sported an oversized black button up, walked alongside Sophie, who wore a bright blue plaid blazer and jeans. Cara led the group in a black leather jacket and jeans. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Squad slay!

We’re sure Gigi and Sophie had a lot to relate about both being single mothers on the dating scene… and after receiving flack for her stance on the Israel/Palestine conflict, we bet Selena was happy to be in the company of friends.

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF in the comments!

