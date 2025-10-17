Got A Tip?

Kylie Kelce

Fans' Jaws DROP At Kylie Kelce's Hilariously Dirty Taylor Swift Reference -- And Even The New Heights Podcast Is Leaning Into It!!

Kylie Kelce is too funny for this!!

Taylor Swift‘s new album The Life of a Showgirl has been taking the world by storm — particularly her new raunchy song Wood! The wild lyrics about Travis Kelce‘s “redwood tree” even prompted his big bro Jason Kelce to assign a tree to himself. He said on an episode of New Heights earlier this month that he’d consider his own “appendage” to be more of a “Japanese maple”. Ha!

It seems like this moment between brothers has turned into one huge inside joke now, though, because Jason’s wife is in on it! Fans pointed out the Not Gonna Lie podcast host updated her bio on Instagram to say:

“Big fan of Japanese Maples.”

SO freakin’ funny! OMG!

On social media, fans started freaking out over Kylie’s dirty reference, writing:

“LMAOOOOO”

“Oh, she’s so funny”

“KYLIE I’M CACKLING”

“I think it’s time for Taylor to update hers to show she’s a fan of redwoods”

“hahahahaha “Women support women” Kylie said”

“She’s Kylie Kelce.. she can do and say what ever she wants!!!”

“@taylorswift13 you have the opportunity of a lifetime girlfriend”

The jokes didn’t stop there, though. The New Heights podcast account even got in on it! They said in a post on X (Twitter):

“Kylie’s new IG bio is incredible

This was followed by a new update to their header image! The classic locker doors that are a part of their brand have a couple new stickers next to Jason and Travis’ faces… A redwood tree and a maple tree.

LOLz!!

We absolutely love this! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

Oct 17, 2025 09:30am PDT

