Taylor Swift Wrote An Entire Song About F**KING Travis Kelce -- OMG YASS!!

Travis Kelce really got Taylor Swift turned on!!! The musician just wrote a whole song about sleeping with the Kansas City Chiefs star!

If y’all thought Dress was sexy, this new The Life of a Showgirl track blows it out of the water! In Wood, out on Friday, the 35-year-old pop star does NOT leave anything up for speculation, singing:

“Redwood tree, it ain’t hard to see / His lovе was the key that opened my thighs.”

OMFG!

She goes on:

“Girls, I don’t need to catch the bouquet, mm / To know a hard rock is on the way / And baby, I’ll admit I’ve been a little superstitious / The curse on me was broken by your magic wand.”

Oh, and to make it crystal clear she’s gushing about her beau, she adds:

“New Heights of manhood.”

Hah!

Take a listen:

Hot!

While explaining the meaning behind the song for 104.3 MYfm, as captured by a fan on TikTok, she broke it down:

“It’s a love story about, you know, kind of using as a plot device superstitions, popular superstitions, good luck charms, bad luck charms, all these different ways that we have decided things are good luck or bad luck, like knocking on wood and seeing a black cat. And that is kind of the way that I’ve decided to explore this very, very sentimental love song.”

She even sounded like she was giggling when she said that! She knows what this song is really about!

What do YOU think?!? Sound OFF (below)!

