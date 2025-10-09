Farrah Abraham Takes 16-Year-Old Daughter To Get MASSIVE Stomach Tattoo!

Farrah Abraham’s daughter is tatted!

At 16 years old — yes, believe it or not Farrah’s daughter is already 16 (!!) — Sophia’s stomach is making headlines just like her momma’s was… But not because of a teen pregnancy! Because of a MASSIVE tattoo!

On Wednesday, the teen took to Instagram to share multiple posts of the MTV star taking her to a tattoo parlor to get inked for the first time! In a cheeky video, the mom-daughter duo stand side-by-side as Sophie holds her mid section. Over the video, text says:

“we have a surprise for you guys..”

She then lifts her shirt to reveal bat tattoos on either side of her belly button! See (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S O P H I A L A B R A H A M (@sophialabraham)

OMG!

In a second video, Sophie shared footage of herself laying on the table getting the spooky design inked into her skin. Watch (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrahabraham)

Wow, time really does FLY. In the comments, fans let their voices be heard with mixed reactions:

“I honestly love Farrah for Accepting her daughter for exactly who she wants to be. And supporting her 100%” “Having a mom that’s your safe space and allows you to freely express yourself is a flex” “Sophia’s gothic makeup is top tier. I wonder if she does it herself” “I love that you are letting her be herself, your a fantastic mom and so supportive of her.” “My mom let me get one at 14. Don’t regret it.” “She is a pretty girl. Times are different got mines at 17. She has her own style also. Being different is awesome. Least she not sneaking around doing this like other kids”

Others weren’t quite so on board:

“Girl…. Be her mother not her friend.” “Sorry but that’s not nice at all” “ love supportive parents but at this point this is just too passive. Some of you act like getting tattoos really young with or without your parents permission is a flex and it’s really not. Sometimes parents can just say ‘no.’” “At this point you’re just trying to be a best friend and not a mother!!!” “This type of parenting is the downfall of our society!!” “Does she go to school looking like that? What about the other children how do they feel? People like this are usually in pain and hurting.” “This is so heartbreaking. Why doesn’t Mom understand her daughter is screaming for help?”

What are YOUR reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Sophie Abraham/Instagram & MTV/YouTube]