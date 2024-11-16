Feds Claim Diddy’s 55th Birthday Celebration With His Kids Was A Ploy To Influence Potential Jury In Trafficking Trial! Plus MORE Shocking Accusations!

Diddy is pulling out all the stops to try to obstruct justice while in jail, the feds claim!

As we previously reported, the rapper has been trying to get out of prison on bail since the very moment he was arrested and charged with sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy back in September. However, he has failed multiple times to get his way — three times, to be exact — due to witness tampering and obstruction of justice allegations against him. Diddy requested bail for a fourth time on November 8.

Now, the federal prosecutors once again begged a judge to reject his latest request, claiming his behavior in jail proves he needs to remain locked up! In fact, they claimed he has been breaking the rules since day one at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn! What! According to new legal documents obtained by the Associated Press and TMZ on Saturday, the feds alleged Diddy asked family members to contact potential victims and witnesses and encouraged them to create “narratives” to influence potential jurors. He even allegedly urged them to use marketing strategies to sway the public opinion.

Given all the horrific claims that has come out about Diddy so far, we doubt he would successfully influence most to switch over to his side. But nevertheless, this is not OK if what the feds claim is true! The government wrote in the docs:

“The defendant has shown repeatedly — even while in custody — that he will flagrantly and repeatedly flout rules in order to improperly impact the outcome of his case. The defendant has shown, in other words, that he cannot be trusted to abide by rules or conditions.”

Based on his alleged actions behind bars, they believe Diddy wants to “blackmail victims and witnesses either into silence or providing testimony helpful to his defense.” And that is not all! Federal prosecutors then accused the rapper of recruiting his family to plot and carry out a social media campaign around his 55th birthday earlier this month to sway a potential jury in his sex trafficking and racketeering trial in his favor. Whoa!

As you may recall, his children — Quincy, Christian, Justin, Love, and twins Jessie and D’Lila — gathered around a cake and sang “Happy Birthday” to Diddy on the phone on November 4 while he was behind bars. Chance was not with her siblings, but she also joined the celebration over the phone. Check out the video of the moment posted to Instagram (below):

However, it turns out the family allegedly did not just call Diddy to wish him a happy birthday out of the kindness of their hearts since he is locked up while awaiting his trial! No, there was allegedly more behind the moment! Prosecutors claim it was all a ruse to win over potential jurors!

Per TMZ, in the court docs, they said the video on the ‘gram, at the music mogul’s “carefully curated direction,” was posted by his children to each of their social media accounts. Afterward, Diddy allegedly monitored audience engagement from prison and discussed with his family about how to make sure the video had its “desired effect on potential jury members in this case.”

The Associated Press reported the prosecutors further claimed Diddy made it clear in other calls he intended to anonymously publish information he thought would help his defense. They continued:

“The defendant’s efforts to obstruct the integrity of this proceeding also includes relentless efforts to contact potential witnesses, including victims of his abuse who could provide powerful testimony against him.”

We’ll have to wait and see if the judge sides with either the prosecutors or Diddy. But it’s not looking good for the Bad Boy Records founder! Reactions to the claims, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

