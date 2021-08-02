Fetty Wap's Daughter Passes Away Unexpectedly At Just 4 Years Old: 'They Say Souls Can Feel Your Love'

Fetty Wap and his family are mourning an unimaginable tragedy right now: the 30-year-old rapper’s daughter, Lauren Maxwell, has passed away.

She was just 4 years old…

It’s unclear what happened, exactly, other than on Saturday afternoon, the girl’s mother published a video post to her Instagram account announcing Lauren’s shocking death to the world and asking mourners and social media followers to share their love during this horrible, horrible time.

In her IG post revealing the 4-year-old’s death, mother Turquoise Miami shared heartbreaking footage of the young tot during happier times, smiling ear-to-ear and playing in a swimming pool with a pink swimming suit on and matching pink beads in her hair.

Along with the footage, the mourning mother shared the caption (below):

“This is my amazing, beautiful, funny, vibrant, loving, talented, smart and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius. If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself ‘i love you LAUREN’ because they say that souls can feel your love #rip.”

Wow…

And this bright smile absolutely breaks your heart:

So, so sad…

As we noted (above), there are still a lot of unknowns regarding the specifics of this tragedy. Neither a cause of death nor an exact date of the incident have been shared publicly.

Media outlets are reporting that Fetty Wap’s team has yet to publicly comment on the tragedy, but according to E! News, he did at least mention Lauren last week on social media. After his July 25 set at Rolling Loud Miami, the rapper posted this message to his IG Stories:

“LoLo daddy did that s**t for you last night baby girl.”

Social media users have also been sharing their condolences during this unimaginable time. Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star Jessica Dime wrote:

“I love you Lauren. I also love you ‘Baby’.”

Also there to offer condolence was Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Princess Love Norwood, who shared:

“We love you Lauren. Rest in paradise sweet angel.”

So sad…

Fetty Wap’s ex, social media and reality TV personality Alexis Skyy, also shared her love. Fans from all over the world popped up in the comments section, as well, openly mourning right alongside Turquoise Miami during this awful time (below):

“So sorry for your loss… RIP beautiful angel! I love you and all other angels in heaven.” “Sending so much love, healing and strength to you and your family.” “i love you Lauren!! Rest In Peace God has truly gained an angel” “What a beautiful smile she had. I am so sorry for your loss. There are no words that I can say about something this devastating. She will be with you always.” “I LOVE YOU LAUREN!!! Rest your beautiful soul in heaven! God got you baby girl!!!” “my prayers are with you and I pray God sends you comfort in your time of need”

Ugh. Just awful…

Our hearts go out to that precious little girl and her mourning family, friends, and loved ones.

Way, way too soon.

R.I.P.

