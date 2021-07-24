Amanda Kloots Claps Back After Being Criticized For Dating Again After Husband Nick Cordero’s Death

Amanda Kloots does not care what the haters have to think about her dating again!

In case you missed it, the 39-year-old fitness trainer revealed on a Friday episode of The Talk that she is dating again following the death of her husband, Nick Cordero. As you may recall, the Broadway performer passed away due to coronavirus complications last year after being hospitalized for months. Kloots explained her excitement for a new adventure on the show:

“Both of my husbands I met doing Broadway shows. We became friends first, then we got married. Obviously with Nick, we had a child. I’ve never actually had to date. I just started dating again and it is so crazy to be dating for the first time at 39 years old. And it’s quite terrifying and really out of your element, and it’s just hard. It is hard.”

Amanda also shared how her time within the dating scene has been so far, saying:

“It’s all wonderful. It’s wonderful people I’m meeting, and it’s been a great process so far. But I’ll just say it’s very hard without getting into too many details.”

After she announced her life update, it turns out critics were super quick to judge the momma of one for supposedly moving on too soon. She later shared a screenshot to her Instagram Story of a comment she received on an unrelated IG post of hers that read:

“Dating already Wow that was fast.”

Is this person serious right now?! In response, the television host slammed the social media troll for judging how she decided to move on in her life, writing:

“How dare you judge anyone, especially someone going through this process. I will address this soon guys I promise. There’s too much to say and too much that widows deal with to not talk about it.”

She then added that “until then I will call out anyone who is rude enough to comment like this.” It seriously was a f**ked up​​ comment to make. Take a look at the screengrab (below):

Earlier this month, Amanda honored Nick on the first anniversary of his death with an emotional post on the ‘gram. The personality specifically expressed her sadness over the end of her “Nick era,” sharing:

“There hasn’t been a day this year where you weren’t missed, thought about, and talked about. Thank you for being our guardian angel, for sending me signs, for being my DJ in heaven. I know you’re just 2’ away. We only had a few short years together but they were filled with so much love, laughter, adventure, dreams, change, and growth. It was my ‘Nick era’ and I’ll have it forever.”

Don’t let the haters get you down, Amanda!

