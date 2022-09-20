Florence Pugh Is Already Promoting Her NEXT Movie On Instagram Instead Of Don't Worry Darling

With everything that’s come out, you’d be forgiven for forgetting how all the Don’t Worry Darling drama started in the first place.

It began when fans started to notice Florence Pugh being unusually quiet about the movie on her Instagram feed. The normally exuberant Oscar nominee didn’t respond to a shoutout from director Olivia Wilde — and that led her followers to notice she had dropped off talking about the film completely. In fact, the day Don’t Worry Darling‘s second trailer was released, Miss Flo didn’t even put it on her feed — but made it clear she wasn’t just offline by opting instead to put up a poster for Oppenheimer, a movie she’s in that isn’t even coming out until next year.

Plenty of folks have denied there’s any feud going on, despite lots of subsequent leaks from the set since, claiming the Black Widow star wasn’t happy with her director violating her own strict COVID policies to hook up with co-star Harry Styles. (One report even claimed it bothered Florence that the filmmaker was openly cheating on hubby Jason Sudeikis, allegedly, who was still occasionally visiting set with their children.) Florence also declined to do any press for the movie, but even that didn’t move the needle for DWD truthers. For them, everything was fine. Don’t worry, darling, as it were.

Related: How Shia LaBeouf Reacted After Olivia Doubled Down On Claim She Fired Him

Well, what will these naysayers think about this, we wonder?

On Tuesday, Florence proved the social media mavens were onto something by going right back to regularly posting about her projects. She shared some screenshots from her next movie, a Netflix film which happens to also be a period piece psychological thriller called The Wonder.

Here are the first look images she shared on her IG Stories:

Over the first one, the Little Women alum showed her excitement for this project, captioning:

“It’s nearly Wonder time.. !!!”

That film comes out on November 16. Nearly two whole months away. In case we need to remind you — bc heavens knows Florence won’t — Don’t Worry Darling comes out THIS FRIDAY. Three days away.

Do YOU think Florence is making a statement by taking the time to promote another movie instead of the one coming out this week? Or are you convinced all of this feud talk is just entertainment news nonsense??

[Image via Jimmy Kimmel Live/Warner Bros/YouTube.]