Shia LaBeouf Reacts After Olivia Wilde Doubled Down On Claim She Fired Him From Don’t Worry Darling

Shia LaBeouf has one more thing to say about his beef with Olivia Wilde over his departure from Don’t Worry Darling.

It’s no secret there has been a ton of drama coming out of the film between the rumored feud between director Olivia Wilde and star Florence Pugh and spitgate between fellow cast members Chris Pine and Harry Styles. Then, there is the back-and-forth battle between the 38-year-old filmmaker and Shia LaBeouf over whether or not he was fired from the project before filming started.

As we’ve previously reported, Olivia suggested in an interview with Variety last month that she gave the 36-year-old the boot from Don’t Worry Darling since his “process was not conducive to the ethos” required on her sets. However, Shia wasn’t standing for her account of the events! He quickly fired back to the outlet, claiming he left the project since the stars weren’t provided enough time to rehearse. The Even Stevens alum even provided receipts to back his take, including a video of Olivia begging him to stay. Yeesh…

Related: Olivia Wilde Denies She Left Jason Sudeikis For Harry Styles!

But Olivia decided to set the record straight once and for all. In response, the momma told Vanity Fair on Thursday that issue between her and Shia was “so much more nuanced than can be explained in private texts released out of context,” adding:

“All I’ll say is he was replaced, and there was no going forward with him. I wish him the best in his recovery.”

When VF also did some more digging into the situation, sources claimed Shia really was upset by the lack of rehearsal time while Florence was also uncomfortable with his behavior on set. And ultimately, the Honey Boy star gave an ultimatum to Olivia to choose between keeping him or keeping Florence. After choosing to keep the Midsommar star, Olivia reportedly decided to let Shia believe he quit the film instead of getting fired.

It’s been A LOT of controversy for a film that still has not been released, and it is not over quite yet! Following Olivia’s interview with Vanity Fair, Shia addressed the new remarks while speaking with The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday – and it seems like he’s just ready to put the situation behind him. He simply told the outlet when asked about the latest piece to the drama:

“It is what it is — every blessing to her and her film.”

That’s it? Really?? It is surprising Shia isn’t pushing this matter, especially after he brought out evidence that painted what happened in such a different light. Hmm…

This is certainly one giant mess, Perezcious readers! What are your thoughts on the drama? Sound OFF in the comments below!

[Image via WENN]