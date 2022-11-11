Florence Pugh & Ex-Boyfriend Zach Braff Get Super Flirty On Instagram!

Exes Florence Pugh and Zach Braff are getting super flirty in the Instagram comments!

On Thursday, Zach hopped on the social media platform to share that he was auctioning off a Zoom call with his former Scrubs co-star Donald Faison for charity. The 47-year-old shared:

“Bid on eBay for a 30 minute Zoom with @donald_aison and me. ALL proceeds go to build specially-designed homes for severely wounded veterans via Homes For Our Troops.”

Then enter Miss Flo, who commented on the post:

“I’m deffo bidding on this.”

Related: Don’t Worry Darling Source Confirms Harry Kissed Florence Before Hooking Up With Olivia!



Zach took a moment to respond to his ex-girlfriend, saying:

“@florencepugh I’m certain you could get this for free, but it is a very good cause for veterans….”

Hmm…

Perhaps the 26-year-old actress really wanted to help out the organization, and is a super friendly/supportive friend — or something else is going on here between the (maybe) former couple? Who knows! Ch-ch-check out the inneresting exchange below:

As you may recall, Florence revealed that she and Zach called it quits earlier this year after three years of dating in the September issue of Harper’s Bazaar. She told the magazine at the time:

“We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on. We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we’re not together. So we’ve done that. I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it.”

Obviously all the Don’t Worry Darling drama has called into question how the breakup actually went down. The new question is… are they not really over just yet??

What do YOU think is going on here, Perezcious readers? Friendly exes or something more? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via MEGA/WENN, WENN/Avalon]