Florence Pugh & Zach Braff Secretly Split After Nearly 3 Years Together!

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff have called it quits!

After nearly three years together, the couple is officially broken up. The Black Widow star revealed the sad news in a new cover story with Harper’s Bazaar out on Tuesday — sharing that they split earlier this year! While it’s unclear exactly when the duo parted ways, Florence shared they purposefully tried to keep things under wraps for as long as possible because of how controversial their relationship — with a 21-year age gap — was in the first place.

The 26-year-old told the magazine:

“We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on. We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we’re not together.”

Makes sense! And we’re sure it was nice to get over the first phase of the heartbreak in private, too! No matter how much time has passed since they broke up, it’s clear Florence is still emotional about the split. She shared:

“So we’ve done that. I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it.”

Though don’t expect this to be the last you see of them! In true Hollywood fashion, before the couple split up, they filmed a new movie together! Written and directed by the 47-year-old, A Good Person is a film about a young woman who has to pick up the pieces of her life after a sudden tragedy. It’ll be out sometime next year, and while Zach doesn’t appear to be acting in it, we’d think a premiere and promo could force them to reunite again. While we have to imagine the release is going to be awkward as hell (remember Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas’ Deep Water?!), the making of the movie was actually a great experience for Florence:

“The movie that we made together genuinely was probably one of my most favorite experiences. It felt like a very natural and easy thing to do.”

Not everything about her relationship with Braff was easy, though.

While not addressing why the couple called it quits, the star took a moment to slam the media attention surrounding her life, saying:

“Whenever I feel like that line has been crossed in my life, whether it’s paparazzi taking private moments, or moments that aren’t even real, or gossip channels that encourage members of the public to share private moments of famous people walking down the street, I think it’s incredibly wrong. I don’t think that people, just because they have this job, that every aspect of their life should be watched and written about. We haven’t signed up for a reality TV show.”

Fair point! The spotlight is often an unwanted side effect of fame!

So far, Zach has yet to address the breakup, which isn’t surprising since he was fairly tight-lipped about the relationship to begin with. The couple was first spotted together getting cozy at a Whole Foods in Hollywood in October 2019 with a Page Six source saying at the time:

“It was very clear to me that they’re a couple.”

Two months later, the Don’t Worry Darling star confirmed their romance while clapping back at haters for insulting their romance based on their age gap. Not a fun thing to deal with when you’re trying to be focused on love! And she got candid about the backlash on Instagram previously, too. Take a listen:

No wonder they wanted to keep their split a secret!! We’re sad to see things ultimately weren’t meant to be. It must have been extra tough for them to think people would be celebrating their split! Reactions?!

