Former Royal Butler Was Convinced Princess Catherine & Prince Harry Would Date After 2007 Breakup With William -- Here’s Why!

Was there a chance Prince Harry would end up with Princess Catherine after her breakup with William nearly two decades ago? A former royal butler thought so!

Let’s break down the relationship timeline real quick! Kate Middleton began dating the Prince of Wales in 2001 after they met at the University of St. Andrews. They were together for six years until they infamously called it quits in 2007. However, they didn’t stay away from each other long! Catherine and William reconciled the following year, and the rest was history. They’re married with three kids now.

One royal staff member saw things going down differently following the split, though! Grant Harrold, a former butler to King Charles, told Us Weekly on Friday that he thought Catherine would date Harry instead of getting back together with William! What! Apparently, there was a lot of natural chemistry there! He explained:

“They got on so well. I remember, when [Prince William] and [Kate] separated — and I think I said this — you know, [Prince Harry] and [Kate] got on so well that I even thought that maybe Harry and her would get together.”

Would Harry really do that to his brother? This wasn’t a casual relationship between William and Catherine! They were in a committed relationship for a long time! It would break some major brother codes if the Duke of Sussex had gotten with her after! Harrold continued:

“They were that close. They were best friends, and I wouldn’t have put it past Harry thinking, ‘Well, she’s a pretty girl, My brother didn’t want her. I’ll have her.’ That wouldn’t have surprised me at all. So it could have been Harry and Catherine easily, I would have thought.”

Obviously, that is not what happened. As Harrold put it, “thankfully [William] got her back,” adding:

“What I’m trying to say is, that is how close they were.”

If you thought the brothers’ feud was bad now, could you imagine what would’ve happened if Harry had dated Catherine? Yikes! But instead of being with Kate, he possibly pushed the two to get back together! Harrold said:

“Harry definitely would have said to his brother, ‘You’re crazy.’ I’m sure. I’m convinced of it. We all thought it, you know. We were all thinking, ‘This is mad.’ Because they were such a good couple together. And you know, when they separated in 2007, you know, we all wanted [them] to get back together. I was thrilled when they did.”

Prince Harry and Princess Catherine maintained their close friendship after the reconciliation… until Meghan Markle came into the picture! And we all know what happened from there! It’s an all-out war between the Sussexes and the royal family now. Oof. Oh, how things have changed since 2007, huh!

