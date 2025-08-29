Wow! Prince Harry FINALLY Expected To Reunite With King Charles! Will Prince William Be There?

We weren’t sure we’d ever see this day…

Prince Harry and King Charles III are reportedly set to reunite next month! Wow!

According to The Mirror on Thursday, the Duke of Sussex is headed across the pond in two weeks for the annual WellChild Awards in London on September 8, the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II‘s death.

According to People intel, Charles is expected to be in Scotland at Balmoral Castle at that time. However, Harry could head over there in the days surrounding the event, and a source for The Mirror seems confident he will make an effort to see his father at some point during the trip. The insider expressed:

“Nobody is pretending the wider family issues have been resolved, but this is about beginning with Charles and Harry.”

They just need to start somewhere. The source pointed out that Harry’s team and Buckingham Palace “have opened a line of communication” — something we saw when they held peace talks earlier this summer. Because of this, there’s hope they’ll finally meet up:

“For the first time in a long time, there’s a genuine sense that reconciliation is within reach.”

Many now believe next month will be “the right time to take that step” with “a simple face-to-face conversation between a father and son.” The source urged:

“After 20 months apart, and with the King continuing his [cancer] treatment, the feeling is that the time is right to take that step. This is not about grand gestures or set-piece meetings – it’s about a simple face-to-face conversation between a father and his son. The priority is privacy and dignity, but also ensuring the door stays open for further dialogue.”

Incredible! We sure hope this reunion happens!

This would be the first time the family members have seen each other since February 2024.

So, we know the question on everyone’s minds: what about Prince William? He’s been a LOT more resistant to reconciliation, and that is not changing yet. The confidant shared:

“As for Harry and William, though, any chance of reconciliation between them has been rejected out of hand.”

Meghan Markle is not expected to head to the UK. Instead, she’ll hang back in California with the couple’s kids, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4. Maybe that’s for the best. The heir has no trust in the Suits alum, so with her gone, maybe he’ll be more willing to give Harry a chance. It’s doubtful, but you never know — especially with Princess Catherine trying to fix the rift. Only time will tell…

If Harry’s visit with the monarch goes well, this could be huge for the family! But do y’all think will actually reunite?? Leave your predictions in the comments (below)!

