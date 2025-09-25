Got A Tip?

Donald Trump

Fox News' Jesse Watters Said We Should ‘Bomb’ Or ‘Gas’ The UN Over Trump Escalator Incident! What Actually Happened?!

Fox News’ Jesse Watters Calls To ‘Bomb’ Or ‘Gas’ The UN Over Minor Malfunctions During Trump’s Visit -- But…

Fox News‘ most popular anchor says he wants the United Nations building in NYC to be “bombed” — all because of a couple slight technical malfunctions during Donald Trump’s visit.

The President visited the UN headquarters in NYC on Tuesday, where he experienced two minor malfunctions. First, an escalator stopped working just as he and Melania Trump stepped onto it to carry them upstairs. Then during his speech, the teleprompter cut out. See footage of both incidents (below):

No big deal, right? Technical malfunctions happen all the time! Well, turns out one person at Fox News is FUMING over it. And for revenge, he wants to “bomb” the whole building!

During Tuesday’s episode of The Five, Jesse Watters went off about the malfunctioning technology, claiming the UN “sabotaged” the President with the escalator incident:

“And they could’ve hurt the first lady. Trump would’ve fallen and gotten back up … And then they sabotaged the teleprompter. I mean this is an insurrection and what we need to do is either leave the UN, or we need to bomb it.”

The sentiment silenced the room as his co-hosts took a moment to react… before ultimately breaking out in laughter. Co-host Greg Gutfeld remarked, “Interesting.” But Watters wasn’t done there… He proposed another plan of attack to reduce “fallout” in the crowded city:

“It is in New York though, right? Could be some fallout there. Maybe gas it?”

Others in the room weren’t quite on board as one quipped, “No,” while Dana Perino remarked off camera:

“Let’s not do that.”

Contributor Emily Compagno nervously added:

“Oh my goodness. He’s kidding, he’s kidding.”

However, Watters persisted:

“But we need to destroy it. Can we demolish the building? Have everybody leave, and then we’ll demolish the building.”

He then suggested the location be used for “nice skyrises” to hold “expensive condominiums” instead. He concluded:

“This is absolutely unacceptable and I hope they get to the bottom of it, and I hope they really injure — emotionally — the people that did it.”

Watch the clip (below):

But Watters wasn’t the only one furious over the escalator not working.

Following his speech, Trump took to Truth Social to criticize the “triple sabotage,” which also apparently included a sound system mishap:

“A REAL DISGRACE took place at the United Nations yesterday — Not one, not two, but three very sinister events! This wasn’t a coincidence, this was triple sabotage at the UN. They ought to be ashamed of themselves … No wonder the United Nations hasn’t been able to do the job that they were put in existence to do.”

By Wednesday, Trump called for the arrest of those responsible for the mishaps. He wrote on the site:

“It’s amazing that Melania and I didn’t fall forward onto the sharp edges of these steel steps, face first. It was only that we were each holding the handrail tightly or, it would have been a disaster.”

Watters’ co-workers made clear he was joking about his comments. No one was there to say that about Trump’s post. The President of the United States was calling for the jailing of UN workers he believed tried to make him look bad.

But get this… UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric has since claimed that it was likely Trump’s own people who accidentally turned off the escalator! After an internal probe, they now know a safety mechanism was triggered, and that’s why the escalator stopped suddenly. Apparently a videographer from Trump’s camp ran ahead, and they believe he’s the one who triggered the emergency stop:

“The safety mechanism is designed to prevent people or objects accidentally being caught and stuck in or pulled into the gearing. The videographer may have inadvertently triggered the safety function.”

Read more (below):

And as far as the teleprompter situation goes, an anonymous UN figure claimed that it was the White House’s people operating the system… Not the UN. Apparently everyone is expected to bring their own teleprompter team. The White House told NPR they weren’t given as much time as expected to set up the teleprompter before Trump’s speech — and were left “trying to set the teleprompter up as the President was speaking.”

In the wake of the controversy, several figures have taken to X (Twitter) to sound off with their reactions. See (below):

What are your reactions to this situation, Perezcious readers?? Be sure to let us know in the comments down below.

[Images via LiveNOW from FOX/YouTube & Fox News/X]

Sep 25, 2025 16:20pm PDT

