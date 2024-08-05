Quote Of The Day!

“It’s a big disappointment. I’m a bit gutted, because I didn’t miss anything on the third attempt at 5.70 m. What I did miss was a bit of jumping in training to fine-tune the settings. Just a technical session. I had to give up the last two, because after a small grade 1 in the adductor, I prioritised the race. I was 100% physically, but I was missing a bit of pole vault. The conditions were good. It’s the first time I’ve started a competition without any stress. As I was a total outsider, I only had one goal: to play with the public. I was almost there.” — French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati told the French Athletics Federation while reflecting on his big package getting in the way of his Olympics dreams

[Image via Anthony Ammirati/Instagram]