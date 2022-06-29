Gabby Petito’s Family Prove They Don’t Buy ‘Mercy Killing’ Confession With THIS Post About 'Surviving A Toxic Relationship'

Gabby Petito’s family is making it crystal clear that they do NOT believe Brian Laundrie’s confession about why he murdered the 22-year-old.

Her loved ones took to the Gabby Petito Foundation Facebook page on Tuesday, sharing an infographic on “surviving a toxic relationship and the warning signs to look out for.” According to the post, those red flags included intensity, criticism, control, gaslighting, isolation, blame, anger, sabotage, and jealousy.

You can check out the full message (below):

That link takes you HERE, to a fuller blog post on the subject.

The part about blame, stating that a major sign of a toxic relationship is the abuser “making their outbursts your responsibility or claiming they are your fault,” sticks out a lot given what we have learned recently about the case. As we’ve been reporting, the 23-year-old admitted to taking his fiancée’s life in a confession in his notebook. The letter, released last week, contained a shocking twist: he insisted it was a “merciful” killing in order to take away her pain after she fell in the wilderness.

There are plenty of reasons for Gabby’s family not to buy this account. First off, the official cause of death was manual strangulation — meaning his account left out the part where he very brutally murdered her. That was supposed to be mercy?? Also, after he was being kind he then tried to cover up the killing with fake texts? Hmm…

And that’s just what we’re familiar with. The Petitos clearly know far more than that, as their attorney, Patrick Reilly, called out Laundrie family lawyer Steven Bertolino for only releasing some evidence. He mentioned a letter from Roberta Laundrie containing some “extreme things” AND another murder confession from Brian “that does not entirely match up this particular version.” As the lawyer told WFLA over the weekend:

“I find it ironic that Mr Bertolino says he was, in full transparency, releasing this. Well, someone should ask him why he doesn’t release the entire notebook – but more importantly, ask him why he doesn’t release Roberta Laundrie’s letter to her son.”

So no wonder the family is not buying what was shared with the public — and aren’t afraid of saying so online!

This is not the first time Gabby’s parents have hopped on social media with a pointed message following Brian’s admission. Her mom Nichole Schmidt wrote on Twitter that she was “fed up,” alongside an image that read:

“Narcissists will rewrite history to escape accountability. You are not crazy.”

She also included hashtags, saying “justice for Gabby,” “the truth will be revealed,” “selfish,” “narcissist,” and “we won’t stop.”

