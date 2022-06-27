Gabby Petito's Mom SLAMS Brian Laundrie's 'Mercy Killing' Claims In Shocking Murder Confession Letter!

Gabby Petito‘s mother does NOT believe the explanation in Brian Laundrie‘s notebook confession which was finally released to the public last week.

As we’ve been reporting, the 23-year-old’s suicide note was released late last week. In it, he admitted to being behind the death of his 22-year-old fiancée last year, just as the FBI said. However, he claimed it was a “merciful” killing to put her out of pain from an injury suffered in a fall while hiking in the wilderness.

On Monday morning, Gabby’s grieving mother Nichole Schmidt called B.S. on the contents of that letter, which was found in a notebook near Laundrie’s body in a Florida nature preserve last year. In a message posted to her Twitter account, Schmidt wrote she was “fed up,” and shared an image which read:

“Narcissists will rewrite history to escape accountability. You are not crazy.”

Oof…

Along with that very pointed message, Nichole posted multiple messages via hashtag, including “justice for Gabby,” “the truth will be revealed,” “selfish,” “narcissist,” and “we won’t stop.”

Here is that full post (below):

This isn’t the first time Nichole has spoken out publicly following her daughter’s tragic death last year. And as Gabby’s family’s lawsuit against the Laundrie family winds its way through court, we’re glad she’s still showing the world she is not content to sit silently.

Of course, as we’ve previously reported, Laundrie’s confession letter was a huge shock to everyone following the case. Brian claimed his fiancée fell into a freezing stream of water in Wyoming while the two were hiking:

“When I pulled Gabby out of the water she couldn’t tell me what hurt. She had a small bump on her forehead that eventually got larger. Her feet hurt, her wrist hurt but she was freezing, shaking violently, while carrying her she continually made sounds of pain, laying next to her she said little lapsing between violent shakes, gasping in pain, begging for an end to her pain. She would fall asleep and I would shake her awake fearing she shouldn’t close her eyes if she had a concussion.”

He wrote that Gabby was freezing and severely injured — so he “decided” it was best if he “took away her pain.”

Laundrie, whose body was recovered in October — about a month after Gabby’s — in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in Florida, wrote:

“She would wake in pain start the whole painful cycle again while furious that I was the one waking her. She wouldn’t let me try to cross the creek, thought like me that this fire would go out in her sleep and she’d freeze. … I don’t know the extent of Gabby’s ingerys [sic] only that she was in extreme pain. I ended her life, I thought it was merciful, that it is what she wanted, but I see now all the mistakes I made. I panicked. I was in shock. But from the moment I decided, took away her pain, I knew I couldn’t go on without her.”

He claimed the reason he didn’t come clean right away was because he planned to kill himself — and wanted to spend a few days with his family first. However, that doesn’t explain why he seemingly tried to cover up her death by faking text messages from her after her death.

Laundrie finished his confession by alluding to his suicide, as well as apologizing for his role in Gabby’s death:

“I am ending my life not because of a fear of punishment but rather because I cant stand to live another day without her. I’ve lost out whole future together, every moment we could have cherished. I’m sorry for everyones loss. Please do not make life harder for my family, they lost a son and a daughter. The most wonderful girl in the world. Gabby I’m sorry. I have killed myself by this creek in the hopes that animals may tear me apart. That it may make some of her family happy.”

Gabby’s parents are suing Brian’s family for $100 million. They claim Christopher and Roberta Laundrie knew their son murdered Gabby late last summer and withheld information from law enforcement officers trying to locate Brian prior to his death.

Our hearts continue to go out to Gabby’s family, friends, and loved ones…

[Image via Inside Edition/YouTube/Gabby Petito/Instagram]