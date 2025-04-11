Gay Makeup Artist STILL In Inhumane El Salvador Prison Camp Despite No Gang Ties -- Will He Ever Be Free? 

Gay makeup artist Andry Hernandez Romero was caught up in a mass deportation on March 15 of over 200 Venezuelan men who were sent to a notoriously dangerous El Salvadoran prison last month, and it’s unclear if he’ll ever be set free!

In March, President Donald Trump invoked the Alien Enemies Act, which gives him the right to deport noncitizens without evidence or the need for a court hearing. This act was established in 1798 and was last used during World War II. This harsh deportation plan is also something the Republican campaigned on, too. Jeez.

The men were deported due to alleged ties to the gang Tren de Aragua. But here’s the thing: Andry, who has been seeking asylum in the US since last year after fleeing his home country when he was targeted for his sexuality and political views, allegedly has no ties to the group and the government hardly has any proof of their claims! And yet he was still taken to the notorious Terrorism Confinement Center (CECOT).

On Sunday’s episode of 60 Minutes, the 31-year-old’s attorney Lindsay Toczylowski said she has “grave concerns” for the beauty guru’s safety at this time:

“It’s horrifying to see someone who we’ve met and know as a sweet, funny artist in the most horrible conditions I could imagine. […] We have grave concerns about whether he can survive.”

Oh, no.

The attorney claims Andry — who has a background in the beauty pageant industry — had a strong case for asylum after arriving to the States via a border crossing near San Diego, where he was taken into custody while his case was processed. He had already completed a credible fear interview, which is one of the first steps to applying for asylum, “and the government had found that his threats against him were credible and that he had a real probability of winning an asylum claim.” And yet he was still taken!!

Reminder that this is Andry. He is a professional makeup artist from Venezuela. He has no criminal history. He has been in a theater troupe since he was 7 and loves pageants. His family is distraught and misses him. He is sitting in a cell in El Salvador tonight. #FreeAndry — Lindsay Toczylowski (@l-toczylowski.bsky.social) 2025-04-07T01:53:13.174Z

When he suddenly failed to show up to a virtual court appearance one day, the lawyer grew concerned. After disappearing, Lindsay confirmed her client was in El Salvador in photos taken by Time Magazine photojournalist Philip Holsinger, who was there when the detainees arrived. See them HERE. Hernandez could be identified by his tattoos in photos and the photographer told 60 Minutes he heard a young man crying out upon arrival:

“I’m not a gang member, I’m gay! I’m a stylist!”

The man also called out for his mom before guards slapped him and shaved his head.

So, what “evidence” does the government have that Andry is in a gang?? Only his tattoos and social media! But as 60 Minutes pointed out, they combed through his social profiles and found NO posts that hinted at any gang associations.

His tattoos, however, are more complicated. He has two tats on his arm featuring crowns, which the government claims links him to Tren de Aragua (even though many experts have argued that for this particular gang, tattoos are not a clear indicator of involvement). Not to mention, Lindsay insisted there’s a different meaning behind the ink:

“These are tattoos that not only have a plausible explanation because he is someone who worked in the beauty industry… but also, the crowns themselves were on top of the names of his parents. The most plausible explanation for that is that his mom and dad are his king and queen.”

His childhood friend Reina Cardenas also told NBC News that the crowns are in reference to a festival his town of Capacho throws to celebrate Three Kings Day. Another friend and tattoo artist, Jose Manuel Mora, told the outlet that Andry’s ink “had a special meaning because of the festival in Capacho.” He also insisted crown tats were really popular “between 2017 and 2019,” when the artist got his. There are several others who have been deported with crown tattoos.

While the lawyer doubts the government has any more information on her client than she does or that would warrant this deportation, she told 60 Minutes:

“But if it was possible that they had some information, they should follow the Constitution, present that information, give us the ability to reply to it.”

It’s also worth noting that before the migrants arrived in El Salvador, U.S. District Court Judge James Boasberg ordered the planes to turn around — two were already in the air and one was about to take off from Texas, per the TV program. They all stopped at a military base in Honduras before continuing. So, the Trump administration just went ahead with its plan no matter the orders — and they have refused to share much information about the operation since. Whoa.

On Monday, the Supreme Court agreed to allow the Trump administration to restart deportations of migrants it believes are members of Tren de Aragua, though they urged that that those facing deportation should be entitled to judicial review.

It’s unclear what will happen to Andry and the others already deported next…

You can hear more on this deportation (below):

Thoughts?

[Image via Lindsay Toczylowski/Bluesky]