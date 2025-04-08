John Stamos Addresses Appearance At Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago After Intense Backlash!

John Stamos is speaking out after shocking fans with his appearance at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago.

Over the weekend, the Full House alum emceed the Palm Beach Ray of Hope Gala inside the president’s resort — which surprised fans, to say the least. On X (Twitter), users reacted to a photo of the 61-year-old speaking at the event:

“F**k John Stamos” “Boycott all of Stamos films TV shows now” “I always liked Uncle Joey over Uncle Jesse better anyways.” “I’m so sad I can’t watch his movies anymore. Wait… what movies was he in?” “Disappointing.” “Traitor!”

Yeesh. Not great for the Big Shot star! But he’s definitely seen your comments… And wants to clear the air!

On Monday, John took to his Instagram Story to explain his presence at the event:

“I accepted the invitation to emcee the Palm Beach Ray of Hope Gala — an evening dedicated to honoring and uplifting our frontline heroes. The nonpartisan event supports the Academy of Nursing and Health Occupations, a 501(c)(3) organization that trains 350-400 nurses every year, directly addressing the critical shortage of healthcare professionals in Palm Beach County.”

He continued:

“Supporting nurses isn’t political — it’s essential. These are the people who care for us and our families when we need it most, and I believe we should show up for them with the same unwavering dedication they show up with every single day. I stand by the importance of healthcare, of service, and of investing in those who care for our communities.”

Reaffirming his political standings, the actor concluded:

“My values and political views remain unchanged and if you don’t donate to Palm Beach Ray of Hope, then please consider donating to: democracyforward.org”

He signed off, “JS.”

See (below):

During the 2024 Presidential election, John made it clear his vote was for Kamala Harris.

